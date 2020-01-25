Human Capital Management Market by Software (Core HR, Applicant Tracking System, HR Analytics, Workforce Management)- Global Forecast to 2024

A latest published report on “Human Capital Management Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market would grow from US$ 16.7 Billion in 2019 to US$ 26.5 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.7% during the forecast period. This report spread across 149 Pages, Profiling 21 Companies and Supported with 109 Tables and 36 figures is now available in this research.

Major Vendors profiled in the Human Capital Management Market:

Workday (US)

Oracle (US)

ADP (US)

SAP (UK)

Microsoft (US)

IBM (US)

Ultimate Software (US)

Ceridian (US)

SumTotal (US)

Kronos (US)

Infor (US)

Cornerstone (US)

Meta4 (US)

Ramco Systems (India)

Bamboo HR (US)

Namely (US)

Workforce Software (US)

“Cloud deployment type is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

Majority of HCM solutions are expected to be deployed in cloud, and so cloud based deployment will outperform the on-premises deployment and will have a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Enterprises are moving toward cloud based deployment to minimize operational cost and achieve greater ease in sharing data with multiple parties.

“BFSI industry vertical to hold the highest market share in 2019”

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is one of the early adopters of HCM solutions to effectively manage the entire life cycle of employees. The same trend is expected to be there in coming years, and the vertical is expected to adopt HCM solutions to manage internal as well as external employees. BFSI enterprises deal with a diverse workforce from office employees, contingent workforce, third-party workforce, and others.

“APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to be the top adopter of HCM solutions where the vertical will have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The APAC region has huge potential in terms of adoption due to the presence of countries such as India, China, and Japan, growing workforce, and huge number of small and medium enterprises. Small and medium enterprises are expected to have high adoption of HCM solutions in the next 5 years due to the rising demand by these enterprises to manage their workforce.

Competitive Landscape of Human Capital Management Market:

1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

1.1 Visionary Leaders

1.2 Dynamic Differentiators

1.3 Innovators

1.4 Emerging Companies

Reason to access this report:

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall HCM market and the sub segments. This report would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.