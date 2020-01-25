Human Augmentation Market by Technology (Wearable, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Exoskeleton, Intelligent Virtual Assistants)- Global Forecast to 2024

Get Free Sample Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=344457

The Human Augmentation Market is projected to grow from US$ 70.9 Billion in 2019 to US$ 206.9 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 23.9%. This report spread across 176 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 145 Tables and 33 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Human Augmentation Market:

Google Inc. (US)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (US)

Vuzix Corporation (US)

Garmin (US)

Fossil Group Inc. (US)

B-Temia Inc. (Canada)

Casio (Japan)

Magic Leap Inc. (US)

Rewalk Robotics Inc. (Israel)

Polar Electro (Finland)

P&S Mechanics. (South Korea)

Jawbone Inc. (US)

Life Sense Group B.V (Netherlands)

Atoun (Japan)

Mobvoi (China)

Rex Bionics (New Zealand)

Goqii (US)

Guangdong BBK Electronics Co. Ltd. (China)

Atheer Inc (US)

APAC is one of the major markets for intelligent virtual assistant globally where China and India among others are the 2 major countries. BFSI sector is a major application area where virtual assistant solutions are extensively used. This is due to the faster response time, upgraded customer treatment, and higher customer satisfaction. The consumer electronics segment is mostly driven by the fast-growing infotainment systems in mobiles and tablets. All these will together support in boosting the market growth of intelligent virtual assistants in APAC.

Augmented reality is taking advantage of latest innovations in mobile technology, big data analytics, and the Internet to offer new information-rich communication channels for enterprises. Also, augmented reality helps improve design speeds and reduce the amount of time it takes for a product to get to market by removing the need for a physical prototype. It improves safety and compliance efforts.

Competitive Landscape of Human Augmentation Market:

1 Introduction

2 Market Ranking Analysis: Human Augmentation Market

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Strength of Product Portfolio

5 Business Strategy Excellence

6 Competitive Situations and Trends

6.1 Product Launches and Developments

6.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

6.3 Acquisitions

Reason to access this report:

The report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall human augmentation market and its segments. This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to enhance the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.