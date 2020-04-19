Huge rock masses found under the earth’s mantle before the liquid nucleus

A geologist has indirectly analyzed the continental regions made of rocks between the mantle and the Earth’s core, regions that have been isolated since the origin of the Earth and that collision event that, it is thought, created the Moon about 4.5 billion years ago.

These layers would still be almost intact and would represent the last rocky bulwark before the molten core and the solid metal core in the center of the Earth. This is what the study that appeared in Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems conducted by Curtis Williams, a geologist at the University of California in Davis, suggests.

Using models to calculate the location and origin of various volcanic rock samples found in every part of the globe, the researcher discovered that these rocky regions have existed for more than 4.5 billion years, basically since the beginning of the formation of the same earth, in that area that separates the molten metal core of the Earth from the mantle. The mantle is a rocky layer that extends perpendicularly to the same center for 2900 km.

These separate continents, present in this specific area of the globe, under the deep terrestrial mantle, had already been theorized by geologists before but were thought to come from subduced oceanic plates.

The new study, however, suggests that they may have formed thanks to a vast ocean of magma that then became solid during the period of formation of the Earth. This ocean survived the gigantic impact with another spatial body that would have given rise to the moon forming the vast rocky regions currently present, then survived the turbulent geological and volcanic history of the Earth for the following billions of years, as reported by Williams himself.

