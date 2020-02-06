Huge Investment in Wrapping Machine Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth 2025 | Leading Manufacturers – Lantech, MJ Maillis, Robopac (Aetna), Orion, Ehua

Global Wrapping Machine Market Report 2020-2025 cover detailed competitive outlook including the Wrapping Machine Market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. The Wrapping Machine Market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

Global Wrapping Machine Market Overview:

The Global Wrapping Machine Market research report is the study prepared by analysts, which contain a detailed analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact on the Wrapping Machine Market growth (2020 – 2025).

The most significant key factors driving the growth of the Global Wrapping Machine Market are rapid growth in the demand for technology upgrade and robotics in Wrapping Machine.

According to the market report analysis, the development of fully automated high-speed wrapping machines will increase throughput, exhibit high versatility, and show a user-friendly nature, which in turn, will support the shift of end-of-line packaging process towards the semi-automated and fully automated machinery. The implementation of servo technology offers greater dwell time to all types of films and adopts the stretch film with a wider range of gauge thickness, innovative coating with aroma barriers, and multi-player co-extrusions for reverse printing. A unified control platform with automated feed and advanced sensors to monitor the speed of the machine are some of the other technological advancements that will drive the demand for wrapping equipment in the coming years.

The Global Wrapping Machine Market is segmented based on the Type, Application and Region. On the basis of Type, the Global Wrapping Machine Market is classified into Stretch wrapping and Shrink wrapping. The Stretch Wrapping was the largest product segment and accounted for the major shares during 2016. With the increasing sales volume of retail items, increasing efficiencies in film manufacturing and layering, and unitization wrapping, the segment will continue to dominate the market in the next four years. Based on the Application, the Global Wrapping Machine Market is sub-segmented into Food & Beverage, Chemicals and others. The Food & Beverage industry dominated the Global Wrapping Machine Market during 2016 and its dominance is expected to continue until the end of 2025.

Top Industry News:

Lantech (January 21, 2019) – Lantech Gets Major Judgement in Patent Infringement Case – Reverse-engineering, copying and modifying proprietary technology isn’t something that just plagues high-tech consumer goods industries. Even manufacturers in highly mechanized fields such as stretch wrapping machines are battling foreign and domestic challengers who “borrow” liberally from innovations that take years’ worth of R&D investment and development.

Lantech, the world’s leading manufacturer of stretch wrapping equipment, utilizes a sophisticated patent strategy to address these and other competitive threats. Not only does Lantech patent every engineering advance that it can, but also Lantech utilizes every legal means necessary and warranted to defend those patents and maintain its hard-earned reputation for providing customers with leading-edge technology and superior value.

Top Leading Key Manufacturers in Global Wrapping Machine Market: M.J.Maillis, Lantech, Robopac (Aetna), TAM, ARPAC, Reiser, Muller, Orion, Nitechiipm, Hanagata Corporation, Ehua (China), Yuanxupack, Kete Mechanical Engineering, Gurki and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Wrapping Machine in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Wrapping Machine Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). M.J.Maillis, Lantech, Robopac (Aetna), TAM, ARPAC, Reiser, Muller, Orion, Nitechiipm, Hanagata Corporation, Ehua (China), Yuanxupack, Kete Mechanical Engineering, Gurki are some of the key vendors of Wrapping Machine across the world. These players across Wrapping Machine Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Wrapping Machine Market Report 2020

1 Wrapping Machine Product Definition

2 Global Wrapping Machine Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer Wrapping Machine Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer Wrapping Machine Business Revenue

2.3 Global Wrapping Machine Market Overview

3 Manufacturer Wrapping Machine Business Introduction

3.1 M.J.Maillis Wrapping Machine Business Introduction

3.1.1 M.J.Maillis Wrapping Machine Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2018

3.1.2 M.J.Maillis Wrapping Machine Business Distribution by Region

