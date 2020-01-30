Huge Investment in Li-Fi Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth 2025 | International Key Company’s – GE, Fujitsu, Axrtek, Bytelight, LVX System

The Global Li-Fi (Light Fidelity Communication systems) Market is comprehensively and Insightful information in the report, taking into consideration various factors such as competition, regional growth, segmentation, and Li-Fi (Light Fidelity Communication systems) Market size by value and volume. This is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide the latest insights into critical aspects of the Global Li-Fi (Light Fidelity Communication systems) Market 2020-2025.

Global Li-Fi (Light Fidelity Communication systems) Market Overview:

The report spread across 125 pages is an overview of the Global Li-Fi (Light Fidelity Communication systems) Market Report 2020. The Global Li-Fi (Light Fidelity Communication systems) Market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate from 2020 to 2025 according to new research. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

This report studies the Global Li-Fi (Light Fidelity Communication systems) Market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The Global Li-Fi (Light Fidelity Communication systems) Market is expected to grow at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2025.

According to the market report analysis, the Li-Fi (Light Fidelity Communication systems) technology facilitates bidirectional, high speed communication through wireless channel by utilizing visible light spectrum in a closed controlled environment such as hospital, airplane, shopping complex, office, and vehicle among others. It is used to provide communication between electronic devices with the help of visible light communication, or VLC technology. The use of VLC systems can be particularly observed in lighting facilities such as LED bulbs. Need of high speed data transmission, data security, impending RF spectrum crunch, and several technological superiorities over Wi-Fi technology majorly drive the visible light communication market.

The Global Li-Fi (Light Fidelity Communication systems) Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Based on the Type, the market is classified into Photodetector, Light-Emitting Diode, Software & Services, Modulation, Vehicle & Transportation, Underwater Communication, Consumer Electronics, Hazardous Environment, Street Lights and others. On the basis of Application, the market is sub-segmented into Hospital, Defense and Security, Smart Store, Aviation and others.

Latest Industry News:

Fujitsu Limited (August 16, 2019) – Fujitsu Develops AI Disaster Mitigation Technology to Predict River Flooding with Limited Data – Fujitsu Limited and Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd. today announced the development of a technology that draws on mathematical models built with limited data on rainfall and water levels to create flooding predictions for rivers. The solution leverages Fujitsu Human Centric AI Zinrai, a comprehensive portfolio that encompasses Fujitsu’s wide range of AI technologies and techniques, and utilizes a model that incorporates insights from hydrology to produce an AI that achieves predictions with greater precision.

The new technology proves effective even for smaller rivers with limited measurement data or for areas where water level sensors have been newly installed and have yet to accumulate sufficient data. These predictions will offer authorities a vital tool for delivering faster response times and mitigating flood damage in the event of a natural disaster, including in dispatching personnel to affected areas and supporting appropriate decision-making in issuing evacuation advisories.

Top Leading Key in Players Global Li-Fi (Light Fidelity Communication systems) Market: Axrtek, Bytelight, Inc. (Acuity), Fujitsu, General Electric Co., Ibsentelecom Ltd., Integrated System Technologies Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lightbee Corp., Lucibel, LVX System, Oledcomm and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Li-Fi (Light Fidelity Communication systems) Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). Axrtek, Bytelight, Inc. (Acuity), Fujitsu, General Electric Co., Ibsentelecom Ltd., Integrated System Technologies Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lightbee Corp., Lucibel, LVX System, Oledcomm are some of the key vendors of Li-Fi (Light Fidelity Communication systems) across the world. These players across Li-Fi (Light Fidelity Communication systems) Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: Li-Fi (Light Fidelity Communication systems) Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Li-Fi (Light Fidelity Communication systems) in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Li-Fi (Light Fidelity Communication systems) Market Report 2020

1 Li-Fi (Light Fidelity Communication systems) Product Definition

2 Global Li-Fi (Light Fidelity Communication systems) Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

3 Manufacturer Li-Fi (Light Fidelity Communication systems) Business Introduction

4 Global Li-Fi (Light Fidelity Communication systems) Market Segmentation (Region Level)

5 Global Li-Fi (Light Fidelity Communication systems) Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

6 Global Li-Fi (Light Fidelity Communication systems) Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

7 Global Li-Fi (Light Fidelity Communication systems) Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

8 Li-Fi (Light Fidelity Communication systems) Market Forecast 2020-2025

9 Li-Fi (Light Fidelity Communication systems) Segmentation Product Type

10 Li-Fi (Light Fidelity Communication systems) Segmentation Industry

11 Li-Fi (Light Fidelity Communication systems) Cost of Production Analysis

12 Conclusion

