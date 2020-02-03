Huge Investment in Bovine Lactoferrin Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth 2025 | Global Key Players – Westland Milk, Fonterra Group, Milei, WBC

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Bovine Lactoferrin Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2015, 2016, and 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million) and volume (Kilotons). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Bovine Lactoferrin Market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Bovine Lactoferrin Market on a global level.

Global Bovine Lactoferrin Market Overview:

This report studies the Global Bovine Lactoferrin Market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The Global Bovine Lactoferrin Market is expected to grow at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2025.

As per the market research report, Lactoferrin is a standout amongst the most esteemed added substance in the infant milk formulae which is a noteworthy driver for Global Bovine Lactoferrin Market over the conjecture time frame. Bovine version of lactoferrin has been authorized for the inclusion in infant formulae all across the world and is being broadly used in the nutritional product preparations for infants.

Currently, Lactoferrin is being used in wide variety of uses. Lactoferrin is derived from the transferrin family and is a multifunctional protein. Transferrin is glycoproteins and is known to have the ability to control the free iron content in the human body including tears, nasal secretions, milk and saliva. The multifunctional protein helps to separate the iron which is free in the body and eliminate any content which is responsible for stimulating bacterial activity. This family of protein also helps in inhibiting the bacterial growth by binding the lipopolysaccharides with bacterial cell walls and thus forming peroxides.

In terms of the regional analysis, the awareness in the developing regions like APAC is growing with a rising concern of maintaining their child health. This has led to an increased demand for infant formulae formulated using lactoferrin. The increasing number of nuclear families in the region has been constantly rising.

Business News:

Fonterra Group (March 20, 2019) – Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced its 2020 Interim Results which show the Co-op has returned to profitability with a Net Profit After Tax (NPAT) of $80 million, but normalised Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) are down 29% on the same period last year to $323 million.

Fonterra CEO Miles Hurrell says that while it is good to see the Co-operative back in the black, the Co-operative’s earnings performance is not where it should be and this was the reason for revising the full year earnings guidance down to 15-25 cents per share in February.

Top Leading Key Players in Global Bovine Lactoferrin Market:

1 Fonterra Group

2 Bega Cheese

3 FrieslandCampina (DMV)

4 Milei Gmbh

5 Glanbia Nutritionals

6 Westland Milk

7 Tatua

8 Synlait Milk

9 WBC

10 Murray Goulburn

11 Ingredia Nutritional and More……….

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Bovine Lactoferrin in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Bovine Lactoferrin Market Report 2020

1 Bovine Lactoferrin Product Definition

2 Global Bovine Lactoferrin Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer Bovine Lactoferrin Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer Bovine Lactoferrin Business Revenue

2.3 Global Bovine Lactoferrin Market Overview

3 Manufacturer Bovine Lactoferrin Business Introduction

3.1 Fonterra Group Bovine Lactoferrin Business Introduction

3.1.1 Fonterra Group Bovine Lactoferrin Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2018

3.1.2 Fonterra Group Bovine Lactoferrin Business Distribution by Region

3.1.3 Fonterra Group Interview Record

