Huge Growth for Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles Market during 2020-2025 Focusing on Leading Players Infineon Technologies, Mitsubishi Electric, Fuji Electric, SEMIKRON, ON Semiconductor
Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles i.e. to control the flow of energy, the switching electronic circuits are used. These switching electronic circuits are called power electronics. Power electronics are also considered for the conversion of electric power. Such conversions are performed by semiconductor devices like diodes, transistors and thyristors etc. Power electronics devices have several advantages including optimum forward and reverse backing capabilities, simplified circuits, compact designs etc. Moreover, power electronics find its applications in connection of renewable energy resources to power grids, transportation in electric trains, motor drives and lighting. The major use of power electronics devices is heat sinking as well as soft starting of equipment deploying power electronic devices.
The Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles industry is relatively concentrated, and high-end products mainly come from Europe and Japan.
It highlights the recent market scenario, growth in the past few years, and opportunities present for manufacturers in the future. In this research for the completion of both primary and secondary details, methods and tools are used.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report includes, Infineon Technologies, Mitsubishi Electric, Fuji Electric, SEMIKRON, ON Semiconductor, Renesas Electronics, Vishay Intertechnology, Texas Instruments, Toshiba, Stmicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Microsemi Corporation
Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles Breakdown Data by Type
- Power IC
- Power Module
- Power Discrete
Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles Breakdown Data by Application
- HEV
- EV
- PHEV
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
Study Objectives:
- To analyze global Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
