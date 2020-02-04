Huge Demand for Software Asset Management Tools Market by 2020-2026 with Profiling Players Snow Software, Flexera, Aspera, Certero, Ivanti
Software asset management (SAM) tools are deployed by IT organizations to establish and maintain inventories of hardware and software assets and to manage the life cycle of software assets from purchase through deployment, maintenance and utilization and all the way to asset disposition.
This report includes an in-depth overview of the current state of Software Asset Management Tools market and projects its growth and every other crucial elements across major regional markets. It presents a colossal amount of market data that has been gathered with the help of various number of primary and secondary research techniques. The data of this report has been narrowed down using several industry based analytical methodologies.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report includes, Snow Software, Flexera, Aspera, Certero, Ivanti, ServiceNow, BMC Software, Cherwell Software, Symantec, Belarc, Eracent, Scalable Software, 1E, IBM, Open iT, CA Technologies, License Dashboard
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Web-Based
- Installed
- iOS
- Android
Market segment by Application, split into
- Audit Management
- Compliance Tracking
- Configuration Management
- Contract/License Management
- Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
