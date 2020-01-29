Huge demand for AI-Powered Storage Market witness to huge growth by 2020-2026 | Profiling Top Global Players -Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, IBM, Samsung Electronics and Pure Storage

The global AI-powered storage market is expected to grow from USD +10 Billion in 2020 to USD 35 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of +27%. Massive growth in data volumes need for global enterprise infrastructure to refresh their storage architecture, increasing adoption of cloud-based services, and growing demand for AI in HPC data centres have created a huge demand for AI-powered storage solutions.
CMFE Insights proclaims the obtainability of a new statistical data to its repository titled as, AI-Powered Storage market. It covers the wide-ranging aspects of the businesses such as pillars, features, sales strategies, planning models to get better insights for the businesses. Furthermore, it throws light on recent developments and technological platforms, several tools, and methodologies that help to boost the performance of industries.
For the better regional outlook, analysts examine different global regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India on the basis of different economic attributes like profit margin, shares and pricing structures.
Key Companies Analyzed in this Report Are: Intel Corporation (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), IBM (US), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Pure Storage (US), NetApp (US), Micron Technology (US), CISCO (US), Toshiba (Japan), Lenovo (China), Dell Technologies (US), and HPE (US)
AI-powered storage market Segmentation:
In this report, the AI-powered storage market has been segmented into the following categories:
On the basis of Offering, the AI-powered storage market has been segmented as follows:
- Hardware
- Software
On the basis of Storage System, the AI-powered storage market has been segmented as follows:
- Direct-attached Storage (DAS)
- Network-attached Storage (NAS)
- Storage Area Network (SAN)
On the basis of Storage Architecture, the AI-powered storage market has been segmented as follows:
- File- and Object-Based Storage
- Object Storage
On the basis of Storage Medium, the AI-powered storage market has been segmented as follows:
- Hard Disk Drive (HDD)
- Solid State Drive (SSD)
On the basis of End User, the AI-powered storage market has been segmented as follows:
- Enterprises
- Government Bodies
- Cloud Service Providers
- Telecom Companies
By Regions:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
Table of Contents:
Chapter 1: AI-Powered Storage Market Overview
Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Industry
Chapter 3: AI-Powered Storage Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 4: Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
Chapter 5: Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
Chapter 6: Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis by Application
Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter 11: AI-Powered Storage Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 12: Global AI-Powered Storage Market Forecast
