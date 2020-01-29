Huge demand for AI-Powered Storage Market witness to huge growth by 2020-2026 | Profiling Top Global Players -Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, IBM, Samsung Electronics and Pure Storage

The global AI-powered storage market is expected to grow from USD +10 Billion in 2020 to USD 35 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of +27%. Massive growth in data volumes need for global enterprise infrastructure to refresh their storage architecture, increasing adoption of cloud-based services, and growing demand for AI in HPC data centres have created a huge demand for AI-powered storage solutions.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report Are: Intel Corporation (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), IBM (US), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Pure Storage (US), NetApp (US), Micron Technology (US), CISCO (US), Toshiba (Japan), Lenovo (China), Dell Technologies (US), and HPE (US)

AI-powered storage market Segmentation:

In this report, the AI-powered storage market has been segmented into the following categories:

On the basis of Offering, the AI-powered storage market has been segmented as follows:

Hardware

Software

On the basis of Storage System, the AI-powered storage market has been segmented as follows:

Direct-attached Storage (DAS)

Network-attached Storage (NAS)

Storage Area Network (SAN)

On the basis of Storage Architecture, the AI-powered storage market has been segmented as follows:

File- and Object-Based Storage

Object Storage

On the basis of Storage Medium, the AI-powered storage market has been segmented as follows:

Hard Disk Drive (HDD)

Solid State Drive (SSD)

On the basis of End User, the AI-powered storage market has been segmented as follows:

Enterprises

Government Bodies

Cloud Service Providers

Telecom Companies

By Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: AI-Powered Storage Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3: AI-Powered Storage Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4: Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5: Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6: Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: AI-Powered Storage Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Global AI-Powered Storage Market Forecast

