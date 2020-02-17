How will the Growth Unfold for CCD And CMOS Sensors Market Leaders?

The global market for CCD and CMOS sensors reached $12.1 billion in 2016. The market should reach $13.9 billion in 2017 and $30.3 billion by 2022, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9% from 2017 through 2022.

Report Scope:

The CCD sensor and CMOS sensor market is segmented into following categories:

– Type – CMOS sensor and CCD sensor.

– Applications – Photography and imaging. Photography is further segmented into normal photography and video surveillance, and the imaging segment is further divided into thermal imaging and machine imaging.

– Specification – Processing type, array type and spectrum.

– Geography – North America is segmented into U.S., Canada and Mexico; Europe is segmented into France, Italy, Germany, the U.K., Russia and CIS; Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and others; while, RoW covers the Middle East, Africa and South America.

– Industry and competitive analysis.

– Patent analysis.

– Company profiles.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/12284

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global market for charge couple device (CCD) and complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) sensors.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

– Analyses of the market through market sizes, value chain, revenue forecasts, and market and product trends.

– A look in to the market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

– Detailed analyses of the market by types of CCD and CMOS Sensors, by specification, by application, by end use industry and by region.

– Discussion of the current and future trends in the industry.

– Profiles of the leading players and their key developments and strategies.

Summary

Charge coupled device (CCD) and complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) image sensors were invented in the 1960s and 1970, respectively. In the initial stages, the demand for CCD sensors was predominant. Use of a CCD helped in imaging high-quality images with the available fabrication technology. However, with the development in the lithographic industry, the demand for CMOS technology experienced an upward growth. Despite the higher cost, the demand for CMOS sensors continued to grow because of low power consumption and ease of camera to chip integration. Rising demand and a high degree of product diversification and innovation in the consumer electronics market continued to drive the demand for CMOS sensors. With the increasing use of mobile-phone cameras, the use of CMOS image sensors grew globally and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/12284

Application areas for digital imaging are increasing at a substantial rate. Digital imaging is used in devices such as digital cameras, mobile phones, camcorders, biometric devices, video-conferencing gadgets, toys, robots, scanners and optical mice to name a few. Moreover, with rising popularity of fingerprint scanners, parking cameras, self-parking cars and virtual keyboards, the demand for CCD and CMOS image sensors is expected to grow exponentially during the forecast period.