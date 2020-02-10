How Major Players Are Impacting The Global Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market By 2027?

The Global Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market is estimated to reach USD 212.4 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.7%, predicts forencis research (FSR).

The automotive hydrostatic fan drive system is a cooling system used in the engine. Most of the energy in vehicles get vanished due to heat generated in the internal combustion engine as only 30% of actual energy gets converted into mechanical power. To overcome this, issue hydrostatic fan drive system is installed. This system controls the coolant temperature, reduces noise level, helps in fuel-saving and minimizes emissions. In heavy vehicles, engine cooling systems need significant horsepower which also increases the machine noise. For this, the hydrostatic fan drive system cools the engine in the silent manner. Owing to these benefits, the system is used in buses, trucks, agricultural and forestry vehicles, road maintenance equipment and others.

Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Rise in Demand for Energy Efficient and Low Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Emitting Vehicles

Heavy vehicles like trucks and excavators used for construction and mining needs more power for energy savings. In such cases, hydrostatic fan drive systems act as the most efficient way to cool engines. In heavy vehicles, under normal conditions, the fan operates 50% to 80 % of maximum revolutions per minute (RPM) and can lower to 10% to 20% in cold weather. Hence, higher adoption of hydrostatic fan drive system, which helps in energy and fuel savings which are expected to drive the market. In addition to this, strict emission standards are imposed by authorities puts pressure on the vehicle manufacturers need new ways to cool engines and reduce emission. Increasing environmental concern worldwide is generating demand for the low VOC emitting automotive vehicles.

Therefore, low volatile organic compounds (VOC) emitting vehicles are expected to drive the automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System market during the forecast period.

Strict Regulations Imposed On Vehicle Noise Limits

In heavy vehicles, engine cooling systems need significant horsepower which also increases the machine noise. This is an immense ecological problem and adds danger to human health. Noise also increases blood pressure and adds disorders of the nervous, digestive and cardiovascular system of the driver. Hence, to promote better health the European Parliament and the Council of Europe proposed new noise limits for road vehicles by adopting a new noise testing methods. Also, new slightly lighter noise limits for vans, lorries, cars, and buses are recommended. Hence, strict regulations imposed on vehicle noise limits are anticipated to boost the automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System market during the forecast period.



Market Restraints:

High Initial Cost of Variable Pump System

The growth of this market is hampered owing to higher initial cost of the product. High initial cost is required to achieve optimized performance in a hydrostatic fan drive system. Among both the pump types, initial cost is higher for the variable pump as it offers continuous energy savings with low heat generation where the high power required for cooling. This is directly linked with high initial cost.

Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market: Key Segments

Based on Pump Type: Fixed Displacement Pump System and Variable Displacement Pump System

By Component: Pump, Pressure Control Valve, Motor, Sensors, Electronic Control Unit

By Vehicle Type: On-Road and Off-Road.

Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America with individual country-level analysis.

Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market: Report Scope

The report on the automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

List of the leading companies operating in the Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive Market include:

Eaton Corporation (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

Jtekt Corp

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

Robert Bosch GmbH

Bucher Hydraulics GmbH

HAWE Hydraulik SE

Danfoss Group

Walvoil S.p.A.

Bondioli & Pavesi S.p.A.

CASAPPA S.p.A.

Others

Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market, by Pump Type

Fixed Displacement Pump System

Variable Displacement Pump System

Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market, by Component

Pump

Pressure Control Valve

Motor

Sensors

Electronic Control Unit

Others



Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market, by Vehicle Type

On-Road

Buses

Trucks

Others

Off-Road

Agricultural Vehicles

Forestry Vehicles

Construction Vehicle

Others

Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive Market by Region

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific) North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

(US, Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)



Key Questions answered by the report

What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?

What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?

What are the evolving types of the global market?

What are the evolving applications of global market?

What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?

Who are the key players operating in the global market?

How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?



