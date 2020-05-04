How is Rising Demand for Organized IT Networks Driving the Growth of Structured Cabling Market Globally?

Structured cabling is a like a catchword in the cable management world. It is a data transmission system, which supports data, multiple videos, voices, and various management systems — energy and security access systems. It deals with complicated and specific cabling and helps in the easy management of cables without the involvement of a large staff.

In the current scenario where IT-infrastructure is the need of almost every organization, the demand for structured cabling is surging. It not only helps in saving time, but proves to be cost-efficient for numerous organizations, such as IT, data centers, and government agencies. Structured cabling comprises a number of standard smaller elements.

Structured cabling is offered through various products, such as fiber components, copper cables, copper components, and fiber cables. During 2013–2017, copper cables were the most extensively used for providing structured cabling due to their low pricing as compared to fiber cables. Shielded twisted pair, foil-screened twisted pair, and unshielded twisted pair are types of copper cables.

Further, a structure is created using a series of patch panels and trunks that form a connection between the hardware ports and the patch panel located at the top of a rack. This arrangement provides a more standardized and organized approach as compared to patch cords.

In the coming time, as compared to their copper counterparts, the fastest growth in demand is predicted to be witnessed by fiber and related components as they offer low signal attenuation, high signal bandwidth, reliable networking, and high network security, and are available as multi-mode and single-mode fibers.

Inclusion of structured cabling across various industries is going to lead the structured cabling market to $10.7 billion at a 5.5% CAGR in the near future, as per a study conducted by P&S Intelligence.