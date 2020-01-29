Household Water Purifier Market Projected to Augment at a Notable Cagr During the Forecast Period until 2025

Detailed Study on the Global Household Water Purifier Market

Household Water Purifier Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

End-use Industry Assessment

The following manufacturers are covered:

Pentair

Midea

Qinyuan Group

3M Purification

Hanston

Honeywell

Haier

Culligan International

Royalstar

Best Water Technology

Panasonic

Whirlpool

GREE

LG Electronics

A. O. Smith

Toray

Watts

Unilever Pure it

Coway

Kent RO Systems

Angel

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

RO Water Purifier

UV Water Purifier

Others

Segment by Application

Apartment

House

Others

