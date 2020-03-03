Household Refrigerators Market Trends with Market Insights as Per TBRC Analysis Latest Report

The Business Research Company’s Household Refrigerators Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global household refrigerators market was worth $35.1 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.14% and reach $42.9 billion by 2023.

The refrigerators market covered in this report is segmented by type into single-door, double-door, french-door and others. The refrigerators market in this report is segmented by distribution channel into specialty retailers, department stores, mass retailers/hypermarkets/supermarkets, discount stores and online. The refrigerators market covered in this report is segmented by application into household, commercial and industrial.

The increasing consumption of processed food products such as frozen meat, vegetables, dairy products as well as change in the dietary habits of consumers is driving the refrigerators market growth. Due to busy lifestyles, consumers are increasingly relying on processed food, prepared meals that require refrigerators for storage.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the household refrigerators market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the household refrigerators market are Electrolux, Haier, LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Whirlpool, Hitachi, Bosch, Hisense, Sharp, Siemens.

