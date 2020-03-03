Household Refrigerators And Home Freezers Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Segmentation And Competitive Landscape 2023

The Business Research Company’s Household Refrigerators And Home Freezers Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global household refrigerator and home freezer market was worth $51.5 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% and reach $62.1 billion by 2023.

The household refrigerator and home freezer market covered in this report is segmented by type into refrigerators, freezers, ice boxes and refrigerator/freezer combinations. The household refrigerator and home freezer market in this report is segmented by refrigerator door type into single door, double door, side by side door and french door.

Household refrigerators and home freezer manufacturers are implementing technologies such as IoT and embedded sensors in their products to improve overall functionality. Manufacturers are introducing advanced human machine interface designs in refrigerators and also manufacturing refrigerators that can automatically recognize the type and weight of the food stored in the refrigerators, adjust and monitor the temperature as per requirement.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the household refrigerator and home freezer market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the household refrigerator and home freezer market are LG Electronics, Haier, Samsung, Panasonic Corporation, Godrej, Electrolux, Whirlpool, Robert Bosch, Liebherr-International AG, Dover Corporation.

