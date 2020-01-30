Household Cooking Appliances Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2019-2029

As per a recent report Researching the market, the Household Cooking Appliances market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.

Some of the major players in the global household cooking appliances market are Electrolux AB, Haier Group Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics Inc., Midea Group, Miele & Cie. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Group, and The Whirlpool Corporation.

The household cooking appliances market is segmented as follows:

Household Cooking Appliances Market

By Product

Cooktops & Cooking Ranges Gas Cooktops Electrical Coil Cooktops Induction Cooktops

Ovens Conventional/ Thermal Ovens Static Heating Hot Air Convection Microwave Ovens High-end Microwave Oven Static Heating Hot Air Convection Medium-end Microwave Oven Static Heating Hot Air Convection Low-end Microwave Oven Static Heating Hot Air Convection

Specialized Appliances

By Application

Built-in

Free Standing

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East &Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



