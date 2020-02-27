Household Cooking Appliances Market By Leading Key Players, Opportunities and Strategies to 2023 By TBRC

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Household Cooking Appliances Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The household cooking appliances manufacturing includes sales of household-type electric and nonelectric cooking equipment. These include microwave ovens, electric stoves, barbeques and grills, and others.

The global household cooking appliances market was worth $92.9 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.01% and reach $146.3 billion by 2023

The household cooking appliance market covered in this report is segmented by product into electric stoves, microwave ovens, barbecues and grills, and others – household cooking appliance.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Household Cooking Appliances market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Companies in the household cooking appliance market are increasingly launching technologically-advanced multi-functional ovens to cater to the rising demand for multi-functional appliances with additional benefits. These multi-functional ovens use a wide range of methods to provide customized and easy cooking. These ovens use devices to guide and instruct users in the process of cooking. Apart from these, they also come with catalytic and pyrolytic self-cleaning functions.

Some of the major players involved in the Household Cooking Appliances market are LG Electronics Inc., Electrolux AB, Panasonic, Haier Group, Whirlpool Corporation, SMEG, Kenmore, Samsung Electronics, Galanz Enterprise Group, Philips.

