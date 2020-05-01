Hour Meter Market – Key Market Trends Significant To The Growth Prospects

An hour meter is a mechanical device or instrument that records and tracks elapsed time or overtime flowing through a circuit, which is normally displayed in terms of hours. In addition to this, hour meters can record the running time of gauges to ensure accurate maintenance of costly systems and machines. The maintenance generally involves changing, replacing, and checking of parts, belts, filters, oil, lubrication in engines, fans, motors, and blowers. Hour meters are basically of two shapes i.e. round and rectangular. Basically, hour meters are employed for equipment service, equipment warranty, equipment resale, and equipment rental. Equipment service includes tracking of running time between two scheduled services. Equipment warranty refers to monitoring of elapsed hours, whereas equipment resale involves recording of actual running hours. Equipment rental services track elapsed time. Hour meter applications include off-highway equipment with products or engines with electric motors.

Growing awareness about energy conservation across the globe

Continuously growing awareness about energy conservation across the globe, led by rising power consumption and decreasing efficiency of products is a major factor likely to drive the global hour meter market in the next few years. Due to rapid increase in population and dependency on electricity in various applications such as industrial, residential, and commercial, the demand for electricity has increased. This is causing deficit of electric energy during peak hours due to which cost of electricity has increased worldwide. This, in turn, has augmented the demand for hour meters across the globe. This, in turn, is projected to drive the global hour meter market during the forecast period.

To Get a Bird’s Eye View of Market Forecast, Ask for a Custom Report here

Global Hour Meter Market – Segmentation

The global hour meter market can be segmented based on:

Hour Meter Type

Application

Display

Type

End-use Industry

Region

Global Hour Meter Market, by Hour Meter Type

Based on hour meter type, the global hour meter market can be divided into:

AC Hour Meter

DC Hour Meter

Hybrid Hour Meter

Global Hour Meter Market, by Application

In terms of application, the global hour meter market can be segmented into:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Global Hour Meter Market, by Display

Based on display, the global hour meter market can be classified into:

Electromechanical

Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

Light-emitting Diode (LED)

Global Hour Meter Market, by Type

Based on type, the global hour meter market can be segregated into:

Digital

Analog

Global Hour Meter Market, by End-use Industry

In terms of end-use industry, the global hour meter market can be categorized into: