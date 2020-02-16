Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market Evolving Industry Trends and Key Insights By 2022

The Business Research Company’s Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global hotel and other travel accommodation market expected to reach a value of nearly $1289.59 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. The growth in the hotel and other travel accommodation market is due Government Initiatives, Social And Mass Media and Millennial Travelers.

The hotel and other travel accommodation market consists of sales of short-term lodging services and related goods in facilities known as hotels, motor hotels, resort hotels, and motels by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that provide short-term lodging services and related goods in facilities known as hotels, motor hotels, resort hotels, and motels. The establishments in this industry may offer food and beverage services, recreational services, conference rooms, convention services, laundry services, parking, and other services.

Technological advances are enabling firms to deliver personalized services by obtaining customer intelligence. Companies are providing customized promotions and offers by collecting vital information about consumers’ likes, dislikes and preferences by using social media and technologies such as mobile software applications that track customer behaviour. Hotels are now offering personalized menus, lighting, and other services based on customer information available from previous visits or intelligence gathered from social media.

The hotel and other travel accommodation market is segmented into

Hotel And Motel Casino Hotels Bed And Breakfast Accommodation All Other Traveler Accommodation

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the hotel and other travel accommodation market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the hotel and other travel accommodation market are Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, Wyndham Corporation, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts.

