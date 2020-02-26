Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The hot-melt-based adhesives market consists of sales of hot-melt-based adhesives. Hot-melt-based adhesives are known as hot glue, a form of thermoplastic adhesive that is heated to create a melt before applying to the surface and is designed to be melted in an electric hot glue gun.

The global hot-melt-based adhesives market was worth $12.3 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% and reach $17.03 billion by 2023.

The hot-melt-based adhesives market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2019-2023.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Many products produced by adhesives companies are potentially hazardous during the manufacturing stages. This is mainly because the manufacturing processes involve high temperatures and high-pressure reactions which can be dangerous unless controlled carefully. In addition, some of these manufactured dyes has adverse impact on both living organisms and the environment. Due to this, regulations in the adhesives industry – in assessing and managing the risks involved in the manufacturing, transporting and disposing of chemicals – increased in the historic period. Adhesives have to be compliant with complex regulations that govern labeling, handling, manufacturing, and shipping and storage of the product.

Some of the major players involved in the Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives market are Jowat Se, Sika AG, Tex Year Industries Inc., DowDuPont, Costchem SRL, American Chemical Inc., Bostik, Inc., Huntsman Corp., Beardow & Adams Ltd., Hexcel Corporation.

