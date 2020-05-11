Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Market 2020 to 2025 Growing Industry and Business Outlook – Jowat Se, Sika AG, Tex Year Industries Inc., DowDuPont, Costchem SRL

Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2020 The hot-melt-based adhesives market covered in this report is segmented by type into thermoplastic polyurethane, ethylene vinyl acetate, styrenic-butadiene copolymers, polyolefins, polyamide and other resin types. The hot-melt-based adhesives market in this report is segmented by application into packaging solutions, nonwoven hygiene products, furniture & woodwork, bookbinding and others.

With growing awareness to preserve environment, customers/consumers are fetching for eco-friendly products. Features like affordability, non-release of VOC into the environment, longer shelf life, reusability without degradation, and fast-drying ability are making hot melt adhesives as environmentally friendly adhesives when compared to other adhesives. For example, companies such as Bostik, is providing hot-melt polyurethane adhesive for textile industry by using a solvent less technology that reduces the usage of hazardous solvent like methylene chloride. There is a visible success of hot-melt polyurethane adhesive in underwear, sportswear and medical garment manufacturers in Asia. The increasing demand for hot-melt polyurethane adhesive will drive the hot melt adhesives market.

Many products produced by adhesives companies are potentially hazardous during the manufacturing stages. This is mainly because the manufacturing processes involve high temperatures and high-pressure reactions which can be dangerous unless controlled carefully. In addition, some of these manufactured dyes has adverse impact on both living organisms and the environment. Due to this, regulations in the adhesives industry in assessing and managing the risks involved in the manufacturing, transporting and disposing of chemicals increased in the historic period. Adhesives have to be compliant with complex regulations that govern labeling, handling, manufacturing, and shipping and storage of the product. Additional compliance costs for these changing regulations, as different countries and geographies have different regulations, was a major restraint for hot melt based adhesives companies.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives market with description of market sizing and growth, segmentation of market by products & services and major markets, top market players etc. The report recapitulates the factors that will be responsible for the growth in the market in the forecasted period.

This independent 200 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over figures examining the Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarket and market leader’s market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2025.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives in these regions, from 2014 to 2025(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs. The report will make detailed analysis mainly on above questions and in-depth research on the development environment, market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020 so as to make comprehensive organization and judgment on the competition situation and development trend of Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Market and assist manufacturers and investment organization to better grasp the development course of Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Market.

