Hot Melt Adhesives Market Top Manufactures, Market Demands, Segmentation and Key Players Analysis Research Report

Expanding packaging industry, and increasing consumer spending and environmental concerns are some of the reasons behind the extensive growth of the hot melt adhesives market. In 2017, the market generated a revenue of $7,353.1 million, and it is predicted to attain a size of $10,259.7 million in 2023, progressing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period (2018–2023). Hot melt adhesives are a thermoplastic adhesive, which are applied on the object with the help of hot glue gun. These include both synthetic and natural polymers that are available as cylindrical sticks.

On the basis of application, the hot melt adhesives market is categorized into packaging products, furniture, automobile, diapers, footwear, textile, and bookbinding. Out of these, during the 2018–2023 period, the furniture category is expected to see the fastest growth in terms of sales volume. This is attributed to the rising usage of these materials to meet the demand of the surging population for furniture in countries such as India, China, and Germany. Such materials are used to plug the holes in wooden boards and for edging and veneer surrounds, as these offer better stability and longevity.

Based on product, the hot melt adhesives market is classified into styrenic block copolymer (SBC), amorphous polyalphaolefins (APAO), polyamide (PA), metallocene polyolefins (MPO), ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), polyurethane (PU), and polyester. Among these, in 2017, the EVA classification led the market with a sales volume contribution of more than 40.0%. This is ascribed to its beneficial properties such as durability, flexibility, and suitability in different temperatures. With the expanding automotive and construction industries, the need for EVA is anticipated to escalate further during the forecast period.

The adoption of new assembly methods over traditional ones by automobile manufacturers is gaining popularity in the hot melt adhesives market. Earlier, mechanical fasteners or welds were used to bond various parts of vehicles as these techniques offer high strength and performance. But, now consumer preferences for vehicle design are changing, leading to the use of nonferrous metals, lighter gauge metals, plastics, and coated steels for manufacturing. This is creating a high demand for new assembly methods, which is resulting in the surging use of hot melts for bonding automobile parts.

