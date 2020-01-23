Hot Melt Adhesives Market Growing Trends and Technology forecast 2019 to 2025

The Hot-Melt Adhesives Market research report 2019 includes analysis of factual data that provides research results, vital recommendations, conclusions, and other important information to the readers, who in turn bases clients decision making on the content of the report. Hot-Melt Adhesives Market research report also highlights each of the prominent factors related to the growth of the market are: growing GDP, revenue, demographics, increasing purchasing power, increasing demand, government incentives, government policies, regulatory policies, product standards, and manufacturing standards.

The Global Hot-Melt Adhesives market report follows SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats) Analysis with expected of 6.5% CAGR values during forecast period 2019-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: 3M, Texyear, Bayer Material Science (Covestro), Intact Adhesives, Sealock UK, H.B. Fuller, Astra Chemtech Private Limited, Cattie Adhesives, Palmetto Adhesives, Premiermelt, Robatech, Pak-Tec, Basf, Others.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Hot melt adhesive, also known as hot glue, is a form of thermoplastic adhesive that is commonly sold as solid cylindrical sticks of various diameters designed to be applied using a hot glue gun. Hot melt adhesives can also be applied by dipping or spraying, and are popular with hobbyists and crafters both for affixing and as an inexpensive alternative to resin casting. In industrial use, hot melt adhesives provide several advantages over solvent-based adhesives.

Global Hot-Melt Adhesives Market Overview:

Asia-Pacific dominated the global market with a share of more than 45%. With growing packaging and healthcare industries in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea, the consumption of hot-melt adhesives is increasing in the region.

North America was the most dominant regional hot melt adhesives market and accounted for nearly one third of the total global demand. Europe and Asia-Pacific have been witnessing substantial growth in the recent past and are expected to experience brisk growth over the next seven years.

This report segments the Global Hot-Melt Adhesives Market on the basis of Types are:

Solid Type

Solvent Type

Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Hot-Melt Adhesives Market is Segmented into:

Wood Working

Footwear

Automotive

Beverage and Food Packaging

Others

This report covers regional analysis including several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. It focuses on the leading and the progressing countries from every region in detail. South East Asia, Japan, China, and India are also predictable to witness vigorous growth in their respective markets for Global Hot-Melt Adhesives Market in the near future, states the research report.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Hot-Melt Adhesives Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

