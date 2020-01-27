Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market to register a healthy CAGR for the forecast period, 2019 – 2029

Assessment of the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market

The latest report on the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market offers a comprehensive analysis of the key aspects of the market that are likely to shape the growth of the market in the upcoming years. The report probes into the current trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that are likely to impact the dynamics of the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market over the forecast period 2019 – 2029.

The report indicates that the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period. The report dissects the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market into different segments including to provide a clear understanding of the various aspects of the market. The report segregates the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market by product type wherein the adoption rate, pricing structure, and supply-demand ratio of each product over the forecast period is accurately monitored.

The report addresses the following queries pertaining to the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market:

How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the dynamics of the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market? Why are region 1 and region 2 anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period? Why are consumers leaning away from purchasing products that are manufactured using traditional techniques? Why are the sales of product 2 higher than that of product 1? Is there any scope for innovation in the current Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market landscape?

The presented study dissects the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market on the basis of application and provides accurate data related to the size, share, and revenue growth of each application over the forecast period.

Key takeaways from the Report:

Overview of the market structure in different regions

Impact of environmental and other regulatory norms on the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market

Growth prospects of the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes market in various regions

Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances

Business prospects of prominent players operating in the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market

key players in the hot melt adhesive tapes market are as follows:

Avery Dennison Corporation

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

The 3M Company

Shurtape Technologies, LLC

Irplast S.p.A.

Mario Tapes

Hira Industries L.L.C

Scapa Group plc

LINTEC Corporation

Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market – Key Developments:

Tier 1 and 2 companies in the hot melt adhesive tapes market are focusing towards product portfolio expansion and expanding their footprint in global market. While Tier 3 companies in the hot melt adhesive tapes market are focusing towards serving high quality product and this section constitutes of unorganized players in the market. Some of the recent developments in the hot melt adhesive tapes market are as follows:

Avery Dennison, a manufacturer of hot melt adhesive tapes is expanding its business through acquisition strategy in the hot melt adhesive tapes market. The company acquired Yongle Tape Company Ltd. for $190 million in 2016.

In May 2017, tesa SE launched a new product range of tapes segment that are made from ultra thin washi paper.

In May 2019, 3M company acquired Acelity Inc., a healthcare solution company to expand its footprint across the globe.

In June 2018, Essentra Plc. Is expanding its business by extending its footprint in different parts of globe. For instance, the company divested its consumer packaging site in Bristol, U.K.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain of the global hot melt adhesive tapes market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with hot melt adhesive tapes market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on hot melt adhesive tapes market segments and geographies.

The global hot melt adhesive tapes market is divided into seven major regions, which are as follows –

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

