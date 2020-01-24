Hot Flashes Associated with Prostate Cancer Treatment Market: 2020-2028 by Disease Overview, Trends, Symptoms, Clinical Trials, Diagnostic Methods, Epidemiology, Drugs & Emerging Therapies Analysis and Industry Forecast

Hot Flashes Associated with Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2028 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Hot Flashes Associated with Prostate Cancer Treatment in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, the current and forecasted market size of Hot Flashes Associated with Prostate Cancer Treatment from 2017 to 2028 segmented by seven major markets.

Cancer starts when cells in the body activate and grow out of control. In any part of the body, cells can become cancer cells and then can spread to other parts and areas of the body. Prostate cancer arises when cells in the prostate gland start to grow out of control. The prostate is a gland found only in males. It makes some of the fluid which is a part of the semen. For the treatment of prostate cancer ADT is the preferred medication which causes hot flashes which is the major side effect of the treatment.

The hot flash vasomotor phenomena are symptoms that usually result from biochemical disturbances of normal functioning. They might also result in a significance of bilateral orchiectomy, oophorectomy, or pharmacologic therapies. Although these symptoms are not considered life-threatening, hot flashes significantly impact the quality of life (QOL).

Geography Covered

– The United States

– EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

– Japan

Study Period: 2017-2028

Hot Flashes Associated with Prostate Cancer Treatment – Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

Hot flashes are described as spontaneous and transient sensations of warmth, varying in severity, which is usually followed by perspiration. Flashing, sweating, palpitations, sleep disturbances, skin blotching, and anxiety are among other symptoms that can accompany hot flashes. The symptoms of hot flashes are a concern of vasomotor variability because of thermoregulatory dysfunction within the hypothalamus and the influence that the hypothalamus has on peripheral vasodilatory mechanisms. Three key neurotransmitters that have been identified in the stimulation of hot flash physiology: endorphins, catechol estrogens, and serotonin. Estrogen and testosterone increase the production of ?-endorphins; as sex hormone concentrations decrease, hypothalamic norepinephrine concentrations increase. But the accurate characterization of the severity and frequency of hot flashes can be difficult because they are independent sensations.

Hot Flashes Associated with Prostate Cancer Treatment Epidemiology

The Hot Flashes Associated with Prostate Cancer Treatment epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the incident pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (Total Diagnosed Prevalent Patient Population of Hot Flashes Associated with Prostate Cancer, Prostate Cancer by Stages, Progression from local and regional to advance cases, Hormone-sensitivity cases of Prostate cancer in Advance Stage, ADT use cases in Prostate Cancer, Rate of Hot Flashes Associated with Prostate Cancer, Hot Flashes cases by Severity) scenario of Hot Flashes Associated with Prostate Cancer Treatment in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2028.

According to Mart Research, the total Diagnosed Prevalent Patient Population of Hot Flashes Associated with Prostate Cancer in the 7MM was found to be 1,024,536 in 2017. The total Diagnosed Prevalent Patient Population of Hot Flashes Associated with Prostate Cancer in the 7MM is expected to increase during the study period of 2017-2028.

Among 7MM, the United States has the highest total Diagnosed Prevalent Patient Population of Hot Flashes Associated with Prostate Cancer about 430,473 cases in 2017. Among EU5 countries, Germany had the highest number of total Diagnosed Prevalent Patient Population of Hot Flashes Associated with Prostate Cancer with approximately 128,954 cases, followed by France with approximately 126,272 cases in 2017. In Spain, mild, moderate and severe cases for hot flashes were 19,864, 21,519, and 17,735 cases in 2017. In Italy, 83,479 and 24,596 cases were observed using ADT in Hormone-sensitive and ADT use in hormone resistant prostate cancer in 2017.

Hot Flashes Associated with Prostate Cancer Treatment Drug Chapters

This segment of the Hot Flashes Associated with Prostate Cancer Treatment report encloses the detailed analysis of pipeline drug. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

At present, the therapeutic market size of Hot Flashes Associated with Prostate Cancer in the US is mainly accounted for the management options consisting of pharmacologic treatment options and non-pharmacological therapies.



Hot Flashes Associated with Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Outlook

The Hot Flashes Associated with Prostate Cancer Treatment market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

According to Mart Research, the market for Hot Flashes Associated with Prostate Cancer Treatment in 7MM was found to be approximately USD 162.64 Million in 2017.

Hot Flashes Associated with Prostate Cancer Treatment market size in the United States accounted for 45% of the total market in 2017. The US led the market in 2017, followed by the EU5 and Japan, respectively. Due to the increasing cases of this disease in the region, the Hot Flashes Associated with Prostate Cancer Treatment market in the US is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period (2019-2028).

Hot Flashes Associated with Prostate Cancer Treatment Drugs Uptake

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs that will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017 to 2028. The analysis covers market uptake by the drug; patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

The dynamics of Hot Flashes Associated with Prostate Cancer Treatment market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapy, such as Zuclomiphene Citrate (Veru-944) by Veru Pharma and others in the Hot Flashes Associated with Prostate Cancer Treatment market by 2028.

