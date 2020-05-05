Hospital Staffing Market is Booming Worldwide 2020 – 2027 || Leading Players – Pulse Staffing, 365 Healthcare Staffing Services, Tact Medical Staffing, The Protocall Group, Valley Healthcare Staffing, Spherion Staffing

Global Hospital Staffing Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 29.59 billion to an estimated value of USD 47.34 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.05% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for nurses is driving this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the hospital staffing market are Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc., MedPro Healthcare Staffing, AMN Healthcare, Allegis Group, Pulse Staffing, 365 Healthcare Staffing Services, Tact Medical Staffing, The Protocall Group, Valley Healthcare Staffing, Spherion Staffing, LLC, Geneva Healthcare, Horizon Healthcare Staffing, Ascension Seton, SOSHealthcareStaffing, BrightStar Care, Snelling Staffing Services.

The Hospital Staffing market report contains information and data in the form of charts, tables and graphs which is easily understandable to the users. This report deals with several markets internationally including Asia, North America, South America, and Africa in accord with the client’s needs. It endows them with the best possible solutions and meticulous information about the market trends. The best analytical methods have been employed in the report, namely SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis wherever applicable. What is more, the report offers advanced information and scenario about the Healthcare industry which helps to stand apart in the competition in this fast paced business environment. This Hospital Staffing market report also offers insights into revenue generation and sustainability initiative.

Market Definition: Global Hospital Staffing Market

Nurses are very important integral part of the hospitals as they provide care to the people. They provide care to people of all ages and communities. All time nursing care is in which patients have their own nurses to take care of them at their homes. It helps them to get better treatment and caring at their home.

Segmentation: Global Hospital Staffing Market

Hospital Staffing Market : By Staffing Service

Travel Nurse Per Diem Nurse Locum Tenens Allied Healthcare



Hospital Staffing Market : By Service

Emergency Department Home Care Services



Hospital Staffing Market : By End- User

Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Centers Home Care Settings Private Sectors



Hospital Staffing Market : By Geography

North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Hospital Staffing Market :

In May 2018, HealthCare at home announced the launch of their clinical facilities in Hyderabad and will provide advanced medical treatments at home with trained and professional experts. The staffs at home will be trained to handle all the emergency situations and the Home Visit Report will help the doctors to know everything related to the patients. The main aim is to reduce the hospital stay and provide patients treatments at their home.

In May 2018, Tampa General, GE Healthcare Partner announced the launch of their new care coordination center which will have house staff members from different hospitals so that they can use artificial intelligence to improve patient wait time, enhance coordination and discharge process. The main aim is to give patient better care and improve the efficiency.

Scope of the Hospital Staffing Market Report : –

The report shields the development activities in the Hospital Staffing Market which includes the status of marketing channels available, and an analysis of the regional export and import. It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments. This will benefit the report’s users, that evaluates their position in Hospital Staffing market as well as create effective strategies in the near future.

