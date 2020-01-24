Hospital Lighting System Market Size & Share Expanding Across The Globe By 2018–2023

High demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions, especially LED-based, in medical centers is driving the growth of the hospital lighting system market. Growing health problems have led to a rise in the number of hospitals, which further require efficient lighting systems in operation rooms, patient rooms, and common areas.

Globally, the sector generated revenue of $5,328.1 million in 2017 and is projected to advance at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period (2018–2023).

Request Sample Copy of Report :: http://bit.ly/2V3Ur60

Hospital lighting system includes the interior and exterior lights of a medical facility. It plays an important role by improving the patient experience and the staff’s ability to provide the required level of care with optimum efficiency.

Proper lighting relaxes the patient during the treatment and delivers better illumination to doctors and other medical practitioners. A mixed-mode system is a combination of artificial and natural lighting, which turns the lighting on or off by sensing the movement of people.

Many hospitals are adopting this lighting system in their lobbies and corridors, as these result in 45%–70% light saving. It also helps in reducing carbon dioxide emissions and daylight electricity usage. Such systems are fast replacing traditional lighting solutions, thereby boosting the growth of hospital lighting system market.

Make Enquiry Before Buying the Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=hospital-lighting-market

Thus, it can be concluded that the demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions is also significantly bolstered by the rising environmental concerns across the world.