Hospital Administration Software Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights2017 – 2025

Global Hospital Administration Software Market: Drivers and Restraints

Globally, the healthcare industry is facing substantial pressure regarding cost cutting from end users. The growing pressure is prompting healthcare providers to adopt cost effective solutions, thereby driving the demand for hospital administration software. The increasing incentives by governments for implementing IT in healthcare facilities, in order to improve the facilities, are fuelling the market.

On the other hand, the high cost and time required for the integration of hospital administration software coupled with interoperability issues are hindering their widespread adoption. The dearth of skilled on-site IT professionals is another factor adversely affecting the growth of the market. Furthermore, the threat to data privacy and security with the existing software solutions is hampering the growth of the market.

Global Hospital Administration Software Market: Geographical Segmentation

On the basis of geography, the global hospital administration software market can be fragmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. North America will be a lucrative market throughout the forecast period. The emergence of cloud computing and web-based support systems is promoting the adoption of software solutions across hospitals for administration purposes. The growth of the Europe region can be attributed to the high acceptance of technologically advanced systems along with favorable government policies that are encouraging the deployment of innovative software solutions across healthcare setups.

Asia Pacific is poised to progress at a brisk pace during the same period, with India, China, Australia, and Singapore being some of the major contributors to the growth of the region. Factors such as the improving healthcare IT infrastructure, increasing consumer spending, and rising medical tourism are augmenting the growth of the region.

Global Hospital Administration Software Market: Competitive Landscape

The global hospital administration software market is a highly fragmented arena, wherein the majority of players are focusing on service innovation and technological advancements. Some of the prominent players in the market are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Accumedic Computer Systems, Accurate Info Soft Pvt. Ltd., Athenahealth Inc., Agfa Healthcare, eClinicalWorks, Cerner Corporation, GE Healthcare, e-MDs Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Carestream Health, Medical Information Systems Inc., McKesson Corporation, and Siemens Healthcare.

