Horticulture Lighting Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Signify (Philips Lighting), Gavita Holland B.V., GE Lighting (GE Lighting + Current), OSRAM (Opto Semiconductors), Agrolux

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Horticulture Lighting Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Horticulture Lighting market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Horticulture Lighting market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Horticulture Lighting players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Horticulture Lighting industry situations. According to the research, the Horticulture Lighting market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Horticulture Lighting market.

Global Horticulture Lighting Market was valued at USD 2.55 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 10.62 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.40% from 2018 to 2025.

Request a Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=6458&utm_source=DNN&utm_medium=005

Key players in the Global Horticulture Lighting Market include:

Signify (Philips Lighting)

Gavita Holland B.V.

GE Lighting (GE Lighting + Current)

OSRAM (Opto Semiconductors)

Agrolux

Heliospectra

Hortilux Schreder B.V.

Lumileds

PARsource

Illumitex

Hubbell

Maxigrow

Bridgelux

Eye Hortilux