Horticulture Film Market Rising Demand, Trends and by Top Key Players – BASF, Trioplast, RPC BPI Agriculture, RKW Group, Polystar Plastics

Global Horticulture Film Market report presents an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the Market and helps in forming well-informed strategic decisions. The research uncovers some of the substantial parameters that must be taken into consideration before entering into the Horticulture Film Market

Scope of the Horticulture Film Market Report:

Top Leading Companies are:

BASF, Trioplast, RPC BPI Agriculture, RKW Group, Polystar Plastics, Mondi Group, Sigma Plastics Group, Berry Global, Shandong Qingtian Plastic, Harbin Suwu, Shandong Xinsu, Tianbao Plastic, Xinjiang Tianye Group, Shandong Tianhe Plastic

Horticulture Film Market by Type:

Mulch Film

Ventilated Stretch Film

Others

Horticulture Film Market by Application:

Greenhouse

Farms

Others

Global Horticulture Film Market, by Region :

North America, Global, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

Horticulture Film Market: Key Development

BASF SE has introduced new horticulture films that improves the properties of mulching and has light stablizers which provide protection against solar irradiation and agro-chemicals. The company launched polymer ecovio®M’ which contains bio-based content which is completely biodegradable. The advantage of film manufactured from these polymer is that farmers do not have to collect horticulture films after harvest and can plow it in directly which saves money as well as time.

In 2008, Trioplast Industries AB, a subsidiary of Altor Fund IV and a horticulture film manufac turing company had expanded its manufacturing capability by acquiring Ekoplast Emballage AB.

Horticulture Film Market: Key Development

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Horticulture Film Market

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

