Hopper Dryers Market Comprehensive Analysis Growth Forecast from 2018 – 2025

The growth of the global hopper dryers market is driven by surge in demand for plastic processing machinery such as injection molding machine across of the world. In addition, the market for injection molding machine is mainly compelled by the escalating demand for injection-molded parts from various end-use industries such as the automotive, packaging, consumer goods, and others. Since, hopper dryers are installed on injection molding machine, it is estimated to positively influence the growth of the hopper dryer industry. The various features of hopper dryers such as low maintenance, robustness, and ease of operation drive the growth of the hopper dryers market across the world.

Global hopper dryers market size was $421.3 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $576.2 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9%. The injection molding machine segment accounted for more than half of the hopper dryer market share in 2017, and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

By using hopper dryers to dry plastics and other polymers, moisture from these materials can be eradicated straight at the throat of the machine. The moisture in the plastic resins whether hygroscopic or non-hygroscopic disturbs the quality and surface finish of the molded parts and products. Hence, hopper dryer serves as an energy efficient and ideal solution for drying plastic materials.

Hopper dryer requires less amount of time to dry thermoplastics and other plastic materials as compared to conventional dryers. For instance, DH series drying hoppers offered by Conair saves time, energy, and money by delivering consistent and efficient drying. In addition, hopper dryer is used for drying straight at the throat of machine thereby eradicating the risk of contamination and re-absorption of moisture during the time of transporting from a central drying position to the machine hopper. Nearly every polymer other than polyolefin, displays some sort of polarity and hence, can absorb a definite quantity of moisture from the surrounding. Hence, such kinds of polymers require proper drying before molding them to get end component of great surface finish and quality, thereby driving the growth of the hopper dryer market.

Based on the application, the injection molding machine segment is expected to account for the largest share in the global market during the forecast period as hopper dryers installed on injection molding machine are capable to produce large quantity of molded parts and products. Based on the product type segment, more than 500 KG segment is expected to hold maximum share, growing at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to large scale industries such as automotive and others opting for bigger plastic processing machinery to dry plastics using hopper dryers of capacity greater than 500 KG.

The key players profiled in Hopper dryers Market report include ACS Group, Bry-Air, Conair, Dri-Air Industries Inc., Kenplas Industry Ltd., Motan Colortronic, Novatec, Inc., Shini Plastics Technologies Inc., Summit Systems, and Yann Bang.

