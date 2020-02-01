You are here

Home Use WiFi Router Market by Scope, Growth Prospective, Application & Forecast

[160 Pages Report] PMI's publication of the Home Use WiFi Router Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Home Use WiFi Router and the considerations involved in implementation.

In this report you will learn:

  • Who the leading players are in Home Use WiFi Router
  • What you should look for in a Home Use WiFi Router solution
  • What trends are driving the adoption
  • About the capabilities Home Use WiFi Router provide

Vendors profiled in this report:

  • NETGEAR, Inc.
  • Google LLC
  • Cisco-Linksys, LLC
  • TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd.
  • D-Link Corp.
  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  • Symantec Corp.
  • ASRock, Inc.
  • Construtora Tenda SA
  • Asus Computer International
  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
Attribute Details
Base Year for estimation 2019
Forecast Period 2020-2030
Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019
Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

The Report is segmented as:

  • By Type (300 Mbps, 450 Mbps, and 1200 Mbps)
  • By Application (Home Office Using and Entertainment Using)

Critical questions the report answers:

Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?

What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?

Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?

Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?

What are the opportunities for new market entrants?

