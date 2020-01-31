Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market : Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019–2028

The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the Home Rehabilitation Products and Services market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services market.

companies profiled in the home rehabilitation products & services market are Stryker Corporation, Prism Medical (subsidiary of Handicare Group AB), Invacare Corporation, DJO Global, Hocoma AG, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., RehabCare, AliMed, Inc., Active Medical & Rehabilitation Services Pvt. Ltd., ergoline GmbH, Performance Health (formerly Patterson Medical), and Medline Industries, Inc.

The global home rehabilitation products & services market has been segmented as follows:

Home rehabilitation products & services market, by type

Products Positioning Devices Body Support Devices General Aids Wheelchairs Others

Services Physical Therapy Occupational Therapy Speech Therapy Respiratory Therapy Other Therapies



Home rehabilitation products & services market, by geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



