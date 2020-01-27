Home Fragrance Market, Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, Outlook To 2026 Trending Research Report By Top Market Key Players Like Voluspa, Newell Brands, NEST Fragrances, LLC, Godrej aer., Bougie et Senteur, Prestige Personal Care, Faultless Brands and Ripple Fragrances Pvt. Ltd.

Home fragrances are home care products that emit aroma that helps mask unpleasant odor. Home fragrance products differ as per the functionalities. Some of the home fragrance products help relieve stress, whereas some of them facilitate homely ambience through their scented aroma Some of the most common home fragrances preferred by the consumers include fantasy, floral, fresh & clean fruity and gourmand. Electric diffusers, essential oil diffusers, aromatic candles, specialty incense sticks and sprays are some of the key products available in the home fragrance market.

The key players

Procter & Gamble, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Voluspa, Newell Brands, NEST Fragrances, LLC, Godrej aer., Bougie et Senteur, Prestige Personal Care, Faultless Brands and Ripple Fragrances Pvt. Ltd.

Segmentation:

The global home fragrance market is segmented into product, distribution channel and region. By product, the home fragrances market is classified into diffusers, sprays, scented candles and others. Depending on distribution channel, the market is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, online stores, convenience stores and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments. Home Fragrance Market market size is calculable in terms of revenue (USD Million) production volume during the forecast period.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Europe Home Fragrance Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Porters Five Force Analysis

6 Europe Home Fragrance Market Segmentation

7 Europe Home Fragrance Market Effect Factors Analysis

8 Competition by Manufacturers

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

