Hispasat just bought a satellite from Thales Alenia Space on 10 of January, marking the first satellite of the operator order ever since being possessed by a Spanish power firm known as ‘red Electrica’ the previous year.

Thales Alenia will develop a new satellite known as Amazonas Nexus, made with Ku-band coverage over the zones of America, also, the Greenland and North Atlantic passage roads. Hispasat and Thales Alenia Space sign up the partnership of production in Madrid.

Amazonas Nexus will replace Amazonas-2 of Hispasat, which has a period of 11 years old satellite, situated at 61 degrees on the west, which provide C- and Ku-band coverage of Pan-America.

Experts in satellites have increasingly pushed developers not to make satellites that have a surface of frozen patterns but instead with the flexibility to change the area, power, and even the appearance of their beams of conveying data.

Thales Alenia Space said that Amazonas Nexus would entail a recent digital transparent supercomputer that will allow Hispasat to reallocate the volume of the satellite, as markets are dynamic.

Miguel Angel Panduro, who is the Chief Executive of Hispasat, said that Amazonas

Read more at Hispasat purchases Geo satellite from the Thales Alenia Space