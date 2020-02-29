High Voltage Switchgear Market Growth, Demands, CAGR, Opportunities, Types, Applications and Forecast up to 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s High Voltage Switchgear Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The High Voltage Switchgear market consists of sales of high voltage switchgear and related services. The high voltage switchgear are electrical equipment used in an electrical path to deal with voltage above 36kV and are designed to perform some operations such as control, regulate, and switch on/off as needed in electric circuit.

The global high voltage switchgear market (above 36kv) market was worth $ 13.37 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a rate of about 7% and reach $16.88 billion by 2023.

The high voltage switchgear market covered in this report is segmented by insulation type into gas insulated, oil insulated, air insulated. It is also segmented by application into transmission and distribution network, manufacturing & processing, infrastructure & transportation.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the High Voltage Switchgear market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Electronic and Telecommunication companies are increasing the implementation of mobile substations. Installation of mobile substations enables to restore electricity under outdoor conditions or in unforeseen circumstances and are functionally designed to provide temporary power supplies as quickly as possible. In addition, these mobile substations incorporates generator, transformer, metal clad switchgear, outdoor load break switches and breakers, which is used for network extensions, and temporary switching stations.

Some of the major players involved in the High Voltage Switchgear market are ABB Ltd., General Electric, Company Crompton Greaves Limited, Fuji Electric, Hitachi, Hyosung Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, and Eaton Corporation.

