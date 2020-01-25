High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System 10-Year Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report

The ‘High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System market’ study offers an in-depth analysis of the current market trends influencing this business vertical. The study also includes market valuation, market size, revenue forecasts, geographical spectrum and SWOT Analysis of the industry. In addition, the report depicts key challenges and growth opportunities faced by the industry bigwigs, in consort with their product offerings and business strategies.

A collective analysis of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System market offering an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical across various geographies has been provided in the report. Also, this research study estimates this space to accrue considerable income during the projected period, with the help of a plethora of driving forces that will boost the industry trends during the forecast duration. Snippets of these influences, in tandem with countless other dynamics relating to the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System market, like the risks that are predominant across this industry along with the growth prospects existing in High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System market, have also been charted out in the report.

One of the most dynamic points that makes the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System market report worth a purchase is the widespread synopsis of the competitive range of the vertical. The study proficiently separates the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System market into

increasing demand for power are some of the major factors expected to drive the growth of the global HVDC transmission system market. Solutions sub-segment dominates the system components segment, however services sub-segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This is owing to the fact that many of the previously established systems need to be upgraded.

VSC sub segment is estimated to increase at the highest growth rate during the assessment period

In the technology segment, VSC sub segment is estimated to increase at highest growth rate over the assessment period, followed by others sub segment. VSC technology uses insulated gate bipolar transistors which cover the drawbacks caused by conventional methods, and are thus gaining popularity. Capacitor commutated converters are gaining popularity and are expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the others sub segment.

Some pertinent market figures of the VSC segment

In 2015, the VSC segment was valued at more than US$ 3,000 Mn and is estimated to reach nearly US$ 3,500 Mn by the end of 2016, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth rate of 9.1%

By 2026, the VSC segment is expected to reach a value of nearly US$ 9,000 Mn, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.2% during the projected period

The VSC segment is forecast to create incremental $ opportunity of nearly US$ 5,500 Mn between 2016 and 2026

Moreover, the VSC segment is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period.

Applications of VSC technology

HVDC transmission systems based on VSC technology are gaining popularity as they prove to be beneficial in applications such as connecting wind farms to power grids and linking asynchronous grids for underground power transmission among others.

ABB Ltd. and Siemens AG are introducing HVDC transmission systems based on VSC technology owing to its increasing popularity among utility companies. Another recent trend in the technology segment for HVDC transmission systems is the introduction of capacitor commutated converters (CCC), which provides benefits such as eliminating the need for using large shunts and utilising low reactive power.

, according to the competitive hierarchy. These firms have been competing with one another to gain a near-dominant status in the industry.

The report provides extensive data concerning the market share that each one of these companies presently gather throughout this business, followed by the market share that they are anticipated to acquire by the end of the predicted timeframe. Also, the report expounds on details relating to the goods manufactured by these firms, that would help new industry participants and major stakeholders work on their competition and portfolio strategies. In addition, their policymaking process is likely to get easier since the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System market report also enumerates an idea of the trends in product prices and the revenue margins of all the major companies partaking in the industry share.

Queries that the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System market report answers in respect of the regional landscape of the business domain:

The geographical landscape, according to the report, is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Which among these regions is more likely to amass maximum market share over the forecast duration

How much is the sales evaluations of each market player in question Also, how are the revenue statistics regarding the present market scenario

How much profit does each geography hold at present

How many proceeds will every zone including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa account for, over the projected timeframe

How much growth rate is each region estimated to exhibit by the end of the estimated timeline

Significant takeaways from the study:

The High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System market report hosts excess deliverables that may be highly advantageous. Say for instance, the report emphasizes information regarding market competition trends – extremely essential data subject to contender intelligence and the current industry drifts that would enable shareholders to compete and take advantage of the biggest growth opportunities in the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System market.

Another vital takeaway from the report can be accredited to the industry concentration rate that could help stakeholders to speculate on the existing sales dominance and the probable trends of the forthcoming years.

Additional deliverables mentioned in the report include details pertaining to the sales channels deployed by prominent sellers in order to retail their status in the industry, including direct and indirect marketing.