High Strength Steel Market Size by Type, Product, Application & Market Opportunities 2019-2024

The High Strength Steel market has continued to have solid performance amidst a number of dynamic forces shaping the High Strength Steel market, such as a potential trade war, skilled talent shortages, and straining supply chains. . The High Strength Steel market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

List of key players profiled in the High Strength Steel market research report:

Arcelormittal S.A., United States Steel Corporation, Baosteel Group Corporation, SSAB AB, Voestalpine Ag, Posco Group, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Steel Authority of India Limited, Tata Steel, Angang Steel Company Limited, Hebei Puyong Iron and Steel Group Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Shagang International Trade Co., Ltd., Jfe Steel Corporation, Nucor Corporation, China Steel Corporation, Thyssenkrupp Ag, Metinvest Holding, LLC, PAO Severstal, JSW Steel, Novolipetsk Steel (NIMK), Gerdau S.A., Citic, Hyundai Steel Company, Wuhan Iron and Steel Corporation, Shandong Iron and Steel Group,

By Type

High Strength Low Alloy (HSLA), Dual Phase (DP), Bake Hardenable (BH), Carbon Manganese (CMn), Others

By End-use Industry

Automotive, Construction, Yellow Goods & Mining Equipment, Aviation & Marine, Others

The global High Strength Steel market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the High Strength Steel market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of High Strength Steel. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

