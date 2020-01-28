High-resolution Audio (Audiophile Audio) Market Exceeded Industry Evolution in Coming Year’s

[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the High-resolution Audio (Audiophile Audio) Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for High-resolution Audio (Audiophile Audio) and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for High-resolution Audio (Audiophile Audio), plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
Vendors profiled in this report:
- Alpine Electronics., Inc.
- Pioneer Corporation
- Harman International Industries, Inc.
- Sony Corporation
- JVC Kenwood Corporation
- Polk Audio
- KICKER
- Rockford Fosgate
- JL Audio
- HiVi
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
Global high-resolution audio (audiophile audio) market by type:
- Wired Audio
- Wireless Audio
Global high-resolution audio (audiophile audio) market by application:
- Below 18
- 18-34
- Above 34
Global high-resolution audio (audiophile audio) market by region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
