High Performance Polyamides Market : Industry Research, Growth Trends and Opportunities During 2017 – 2026
On the basis of End User, transportation is the largest end-user in this market because of increasing usage of HPPAs in manufacturing of fuel systems, induction systems, coolant systems, and engine components. By Geography, Asia-Pacific is currently the largest market for high-performance polyamides due to the presence of major manufacturers of high-performance polyamides in the region, growing end-use industries, such as transportation, electrical & electronics, and medical in major countries such as China and India.
Some of the key players profiled in the High-Performance Polyamides Market include Zhejiang NHU Co, Ube Industries, Toyobo Co , Solvay SA, Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Royal DSM N.V., Mitsui Chemicals, BASF SE, Laxness, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, EMS-Grivory, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, and Arkema Group.
Types Covered:
• PPA
• PA 12
• PA 11
• PARA
• PA 9T
• PA 46
Products Covered
• Kevlar Fibers
• Nomex
End User Covered:
• Medical
• Electrical & Electronics
• Industrial
• Transportation
• Others End Users
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o UK
o Italy
o France
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Chile
o Rest of South America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
– Market share analysis of the top industry players
– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
