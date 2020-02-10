High Performance Polyamides Market : Industry Research, Growth Trends and Opportunities During 2017 – 2026

On the basis of End User, transportation is the largest end-user in this market because of increasing usage of HPPAs in manufacturing of fuel systems, induction systems, coolant systems, and engine components. By Geography, Asia-Pacific is currently the largest market for high-performance polyamides due to the presence of major manufacturers of high-performance polyamides in the region, growing end-use industries, such as transportation, electrical & electronics, and medical in major countries such as China and India.

Some of the key players profiled in the High-Performance Polyamides Market include Zhejiang NHU Co, Ube Industries, Toyobo Co , Solvay SA, Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Royal DSM N.V., Mitsui Chemicals, BASF SE, Laxness, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, EMS-Grivory, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, and Arkema Group.

Types Covered:

• PPA

• PA 12

• PA 11

• PARA

• PA 9T

• PA 46

Products Covered

• Kevlar Fibers

• Nomex

End User Covered:

• Medical

• Electrical & Electronics

• Industrial

• Transportation

• Others End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

