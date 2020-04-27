High Performance Pigments (HPP) Market to 2027 – Atul, BASF SE, Clariant, Ferro, Heubach GmbH, Lanxess, Meghmani Organics

High Performance Pigments (HPP) are defined as those pigments which possess a very good to excellent properties of persistence i.e. these pigments possesses resistance towards heat, humidity, light, organic solvents, water and detergents. These pigments have gained increasing importance in recent years, in comparison to classical or conventional types of pigments owing to their superior properties which includes resistance over heat and light, improved fastness, and lengthy operational life. Thus, they are widely used across several industries such as construction and infrastructure, automotive and transportation, printing, industrial and others

The High Performance Pigments (HPP) market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as growing demand of HPPs amongst construction and infrastructure, aerospace industries coupled with the excellent properties exhibited by them. However, high cost associated with the High Performance Pigments (HPP) is projected to hamper the High Performance Pigments (HPP) market growth over the projected period. Moreover, the primary trend followed in the High Performance Pigments (HPP) market is rise in production of environmentally friendly products in Europe.

The “Global High Performance Pigments (HPP) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the High Performance Pigments (HPP) market with detailed market segmentation by type, end user industry, and geography. The global High Performance Pigments (HPP) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading High Performance Pigments (HPP) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global High Performance Pigments (HPP) market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the High Performance Pigments (HPP) market is segmented into organic, inorganic and hybrid. The High Performance Pigments (HPP) market on the basis of the application is classified into coatings, plastics, inks, cosmetics and others. The High Performance Pigments (HPP) market on the basis of the end-use industry is classified into automotive and transportation, construction and infrastructure, printing, industrial and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global High Performance Pigments (HPP) market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The High Performance Pigments (HPP) market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the High Performance Pigments (HPP) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the High Performance Pigments (HPP) market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the High Performance Pigments (HPP) market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from High Performance Pigments (HPP) market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for High Performance Pigments (HPP) in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the High Performance Pigments (HPP) market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the High Performance Pigments (HPP) market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– BASF SE

– Atul Ltd

– Clariant

– Ferro Corporation

– Heubach GmbH

– Lanxess

– Meghmani Organics Ltd

– Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

– Synthesia, A.S.

– Venator Materials PLC

