High Oleic Oil Market Research Report by Key Players Analysis 2018 – 2026

The comprehensive report published by PMR offers an in-depth intelligence related to the various factors that are likely to impact the demand, revenue generation, and sales of the High Oleic Oil Market. In addition, the report singles out the different parameters that are expected to influence the overall dynamics of the High Oleic Oil Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2026.

As per the findings of the presented study, the High Oleic Oil Market is poised to surpass the value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period. The report includes a thorough analysis of the upstream raw materials, supply-demand ratio of the High Oleic Oil in different regions, import-export trends and more to provide readers a fair understanding of the global market scenario. The report segregates the High Oleic Oil Market into different segments to provide a detailed understanding of the various aspects of the market.

Key findings of the report:

Intricate assessment of the competitive landscape of the High Oleic Oil Market

Country-specific analysis of the supply-demand ration for the High Oleic Oil in different geographies

Influence of technological advancements on the High Oleic Oil Market

SWOT analysis of each company profiled in the report

Y-o-Y growth projection for different market segments

The report aims to eliminate the following doubts related to the High Oleic Oil Market:

Which market segment is projected to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period 2018 – 2026?

Which region is expected to present lucrative opportunities for market players?

What are the most preferred sales and distribution channels in the High Oleic Oil Market?

What are the potential roadblocks market players are likely to face during the forecast period?

Which market player is expected to dominate the High Oleic Oil Market in terms of market share in 2019?

Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global high oleic oil market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Colorado Mills, CHS Inc., Oliyar Production Company, Delizio, Mcjerry sunflower oil, PPB Group Berhad, ConAgra Foods, Inc, Marico, Rein Oil CC, Associated British Foods plc, Jivo Wellness Pvt. Limited, and The J.M. Smucker Company, among others.

Key Product Launches in the High Oleic Oil Market

In Dec 2017, the global agro leader, Cargill launched a new high-oleic canola oil. The oil, marketed under the Clear Valley brand, is made from a hybrid canola that contains 4.5% or less saturated fat, marking a reduction of 35% from the previous canola generations. The launch of this product has given the consumers a healthier option.

Opportunities for the Participants

The high oleic oil market is expected to be positively influenced by evolving consumer preferences, and an increasing number of high oleic oil product variants. Catering the growing demand for cake or bakery products containing several health benefits is one of the key supply-side drivers supporting the market growth. High oleic oil containing natural ingredients coupled with lower product penetration level in developing economies is generating opportunities for both large- and small-scale manufacturers across the globe.

Brief Approach to Research

A modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate the data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the High oleic oil market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the High oleic oil market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the High oleic oil market

The cost structure of the High oleic oil and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key High oleic oil segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key High oleic oil market participants

Competitive landscape of the High oleic oil market, including detailed profiles of the top players in the High oleic oil market

