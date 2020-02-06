High Oleic Oil Market: Recent Industry Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2026

High Oleic Oil Market from PMR’s perspective

In its new business intelligence study, PMR demonstrates the overall viewpoint of the High Oleic Oil Market, from its historical growth to future lookout. The report is scrutinized into several segments, with each segment explained on the basis of market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

The High Oleic Oil Market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the stipulated timeframe 2018 – 2026. Rising demand for High Oleic Oil among the consumers, increasing disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries are set to drive market growth.

Crucial findings of the report:

Important regions holding significant share in the High Oleic Oil Market along with the key countries

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the High Oleic Oil Market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas

Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different High Oleic Oil Market players

Regulatory standards imposed on the application of High Oleic Oil

Queries addressed in the High Oleic Oil Market:

Why are several governments imposing restrictions on the application of High Oleic Oil ?

What proprietary technologies are the players using in the High Oleic Oil Market?

Which segment will lead the High Oleic Oil Market by 2029 by end use segment?

In terms of value and volume, which regions hold the largest share?

At what rate has the High Oleic Oil Market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018?

Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global high oleic oil market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Colorado Mills, CHS Inc., Oliyar Production Company, Delizio, Mcjerry sunflower oil, PPB Group Berhad, ConAgra Foods, Inc, Marico, Rein Oil CC, Associated British Foods plc, Jivo Wellness Pvt. Limited, and The J.M. Smucker Company, among others.

Key Product Launches in the High Oleic Oil Market

In Dec 2017, the global agro leader, Cargill launched a new high-oleic canola oil. The oil, marketed under the Clear Valley brand, is made from a hybrid canola that contains 4.5% or less saturated fat, marking a reduction of 35% from the previous canola generations. The launch of this product has given the consumers a healthier option.

Opportunities for the Participants

The high oleic oil market is expected to be positively influenced by evolving consumer preferences, and an increasing number of high oleic oil product variants. Catering the growing demand for cake or bakery products containing several health benefits is one of the key supply-side drivers supporting the market growth. High oleic oil containing natural ingredients coupled with lower product penetration level in developing economies is generating opportunities for both large- and small-scale manufacturers across the globe.

Brief Approach to Research

A modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate the data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the High oleic oil market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the High oleic oil market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the High oleic oil market

The cost structure of the High oleic oil and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key High oleic oil segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key High oleic oil market participants

Competitive landscape of the High oleic oil market, including detailed profiles of the top players in the High oleic oil market

