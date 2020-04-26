High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market: 2020 Global & Regional Research by Demand, Size, Share, Trend, Types, Application, Manufacturers, Price, Sales Data, Consumer Analysis and 2026 Industry Opportunities Forecast Report

The Global consumption of High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System were 178 units in 2016. At the same time, the revenue of world High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System sales market had a leap from 46.81 million dollar to 124.66 million dollar from 2012 to 2016.

High intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) is an early stage medical technology that is in various stages of development worldwide to treat a range of disorders. The mechanism is similar to using a magnifying glass to focus sunlight. Focused ultrasound uses an acoustic lens to concentrate multiple intersecting beams of ultrasound on a target. Each individual beam passes through tissue with little effect but at the focal point where the beams converge, the energy can have useful thermal or mechanical effects.

The classification of HIFU includes Ultrasound-Guided and MR-Guided, and the revenue proportion of Ultrasound-Guided in 2016 was about 50.5%.

The downstream industries of High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System products are Prostate Cancer, Uterine Fibroids and Bone Tumor and Soft Tissue. In the recent years, with the recovery of Global economic, the development of emerging countries and the rising awareness of personal health, the consumption increase of High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System will be obvious.

As for the Global High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The half market share in revenue was grasped by the top three manufacturers, Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology, Philips Healthcare and InSightec, which closes to 62.44% totally. The Europe and Asia were the major consumption area of HIFU systems, The FDA of USA had just approved some type of HIFU systems to be more widely used in USA from 2015.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Philips Healthcare

InSightec

SonaCare Medical

EDAP TMS

Shanghai A&S

Changjiangyuan Technology Development

Wikkon

Theraclion

Alpinion Medical Systems

Mianyang Sonic Electronic Ltd.,

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Ultrasound-Guided

MR-Guided

On the basis on the end users-applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications-end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) for each application, including

Prostate Disease

UterineFibroids

Bone Tumor and Soft Tissue

OtherDiseases

Table of Content for Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Research Report

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Market Assessment by Type

Chapter Three: Asia Pacific High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Assessment by Type

Chapter Four: North America High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Assessment by Type

Chapter Five: Europe High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Assessment by Type

Chapter Six: South America High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Assessment by Type

Chapter Seven: Middle East and Africa High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Assessment by Type

Chapter Eight: World High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Assessment by Type

Chapter Nine: Company Profiles/Analysis

Chapter Ten: World High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Assessment by Players

Chapter Eleven: Regional Market Performance by Segment of Players

Chapter Twelve: Regional Market Performance by Segment of Countries

Chapter Thirteen: Technology and Opportunity

Chapter Fourteen: World High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Sales & Revenue Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter Fifteen: Asia High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter Sixteen: North America High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter Seventeen: Europe High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter Eighteen: South America High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter Nineteen: Middle East and Africa High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter Twenty: Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Profit Forecast

Chapter Twenty-one: Conclusion

