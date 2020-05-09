High Focus on Product Innovation & Development to Assist the Growth of the Pet Obesity Management Market between and . 2018 – 2028

Study on the Global Pet Obesity Management Market

According to the report, owing to the growing demand for product 1 and product 2 from region 1 and region 2, significant advances in Pet Obesity Management technology, and growing investment for research and development activities, the Pet Obesity Management market is projected to grow at CAGR of XX% through the forecast period.













key developments in the industry that are expected to influence the global pet obesity management market include:

In 2017, 56 per cent of dogs and 60% of cats were obese, according to the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention. In addition, over the predicted era, the amount of pets that are accompanied by clinical obesity is anticipated to quickly increase, increasing market growth.

The market should continue to be driven by strategic efforts of multiple governments and private businesses to raise awareness of animal care. Hills Pet Nutrition, for example, has set out rules for raising consciousness of the hazards of overfeeding.

In May 2018 Royal Canin partnered in their "Fight the Beg" campaign against animal obesity with Celebrity Alison Sweeny.

Recently several businesses are working on creating FDA-approved medicines to treat circumstances such as obesity in dogs in reaction to this predominant issue of obesity in dogs. For example, Pfizer Animal Health recently developed Slentrol, the first dietary drug approved by the FDA for canine obesity. The dietary medicine suppresses the appetite of the dog and prevents fat absorption. This drug is given to the pet orally.

These are some of the leading developments in the industry that are expected to influence the global pet obesity management market in coming years.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global pet obesity management market include –

Pedigree

Royal Canin

Hills Pet Nutrition, Inc.

Global Pet Obesity Management Market Dynamics

Obesity and malnutrition among animals are two main problems that accelerate the worldwide market for animal obesity management. Obesity is a common health problem, which has generated huge demand on the market for products such as diabetes, heart conditions, high blood pressure, and cancer. The best diet for animals is free of grain and high-protein food as well as a mixture of nutrients and other ingredients. Reduced carbohydrate and low fat diets were developed that can also be produced in accordance with customers ' demands. The weight control components are gluten-free and low-glycemic. These are expected to gain traction in the global pet obesity management market in coming years.

The development of drugs for the loss of canine weight in the world of pet obesity leadership is expected in the coming years to acquire prominence. Due to fewer side-effects than other drugs, Slentrol (dirlostapide) records the largest demand in the canine weight loss drug industry. Canine weight loss drugs show important use in chronic stage management of obesity-related diseases. This is expected to further fuel the global pet obesity management market to a large extent.

















