High Content Screening Market is Booming 2020 – 2026 || Leading Players – Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Yokogawa India Ltd., Merck KGaA, TTP Labtech, Thorlabs, Inc.

Global High Content Screening Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 623.29 million to an estimated value of USD 1427.10 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.91% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing healthcare services.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the high content screening market are General Electric Company, Danaher, PerkinElmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BD, BioTek Instruments, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Yokogawa India Ltd., Merck KGaA, TTP Labtech, Thorlabs, Inc., Molecular Devices, LLC., Olympus Corporation, Essen BioScience, Inc., Merck KGaA, Evotec A.G., Genedata AG, Cell Signaling Technology, Sysmex Corporation.

The High Content Screening market report contains information and data in the form of charts, tables and graphs which is easily understandable to the users. This report deals with several markets internationally including Asia, North America, South America, and Africa in accord with the client’s needs. It endows them with the best possible solutions and meticulous information about the market trends. The best analytical methods have been employed in the report, namely SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis wherever applicable. What is more, the report offers advanced information and scenario about the Healthcare industry which helps to stand apart in the competition in this fast paced business environment. This High Content Screening market report also offers insights into revenue generation and sustainability initiative.

Market Definition: Global High Content Screening Market

High content screening which is also known as high- content analysis or cellomics, is a method which uses microscopic imaging so that they can observe, measure and analyze multiple parameters within cells. This can be done using multi- parameter image processing, automated microscopy and visualizing tools so that data can be collected from the cell populations.

Market Segmentation: Global High Content Screening Market

High Content Screening Market : By Product

Instruments Consumables Software Services Accessories



High Content Screening Market : By Applications

Primary and Secondary Screening Target Identification and Validation Toxicity Studies Compound Profiling Other Applications



High Content Screening Market : By End- User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Academic and Government Institutes Contract Research Organizations



High Content Screening Market : By Geography

North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Ncardia announced the launch of their DiscoveryHIT drug screening platform which will help the researcher to access human diseases early in the drug discovery process. The aim is to provide better medicines to the patients.

In June 2017, GE Healthcare Lifesciences announced the launch of their new IN Carta image analysis software which will combine powerful analytics with an intuitive user interface and will provide fast, quantitative results from images acquired on IN Cell Analyzer system. Without the need for complex pre or post processing operations, this software can extract the information needed for downstream phenotypic analysis.

High Content Screening Market Drivers:

Increasing investments in R&D

Technological advancement in the imaging solutions is driving the growth of this market.

High Content Screening Market Restraints:

Increasing cost of content screening instruments is restraining market.

Lack of trained and skilled professional is restraining the market.

Scope of the High Content Screening Market Report : –

The report shields the development activities in the High Content Screening Market which includes the status of marketing channels available, and an analysis of the regional export and import. It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments. This will benefit the report’s users, that evaluates their position in High Content Screening market as well as create effective strategies in the near future.

