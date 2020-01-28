High Barrier Pouches Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2016 – 2024

Global High Barrier Pouches market report from TMR’s viewpoint

TMR analyzes the High Barrier Pouches market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The High Barrier Pouches market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the High Barrier Pouches market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Market Segmentation

The global high barrier pouches market is segmented on the basis of materials used to manufacture these pouches. They include, aluminum foil, metalized polyester, saran coated PET, ethylene vinyl alcohol, polypropylene, nylon, polyester and polyethylene.

On the basis of type of pouches, the market is segmented into stand up pouches, retort pouches, spouted pouches, 3-side seal pouches and others.

On the basis of application, high barrier pouches market is segmented into food and beverages, pharmaceutical, personal care, cosmetics, transport packaging, food service packaging and others.

Global High Barrier Pouches Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global high barrier pouches market can be segmented by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa and Japan. North America, followed by APEJ, is expected to hold the largest market share in the global high barrier pouches market. However, growth of the North American and the European market is forecast to be slower than that of the APEJ market.

Global High Barrier Pouches Market Players

The major players identified across the value chain of global high barrier pouches market include Bemis Company Inc., Mondi Group, Bernhardt Packaging & Process, Dura-Pack, The Vacuum Pouch Company, Clifton Packaging Group Ltd, Montage, Schur Flexibles Group, Fres-co System USA Inc., Spektar d.o.o. Gornji Milanovac, The Barrier Packaging Company, Label Technology, Inc., Shako Flexipack Pvt Ltd., NatureWorks LLC and many more. The companies are emphasizing on research and development to produce better quality product at lower costs in order to maintain the competitive advantage in global high barrier pouches market during the forecast period. The companies are focused to improve the materials such as coatings with increased heat tolerance and strength and higher barrier film substrates. They are also moving towards simplifying the packaging from complex multi-layer laminates to much simpler packaging solutions without compromising shelf life.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

The High Barrier Pouches market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country. Key countries include, country 1, country 2, and country 3, among others.

The High Barrier Pouches report considers 2018 as the base year and 2019–2029 as the forecast period to demonstrate the overall market growth.

