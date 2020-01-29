Hi-Fi Components Market pushes by Attractive CAGR due to 2020-2024|Top key Player: Yamaha, Marantz, B & H, Sony, Denon, Onkyo

Hi-Fi Components Market Report covers industry chain analysis, latest market trends & dynamics along with cost profit analysis of major key players which focuses on expansion rate, prices, competition, size, prices and value chain analysis of those leaders in the market. The Hi-Fi Components Market report covers the market landscape and its development prospects over the coming years.

Global Hi-Fi Components Market Synopsis:

Hi-Fi Components Market report provides a basic overview of the Market including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Then, Hi-Fi Components Market report explores the international and Chinese major Market players in detail. In this part, Hi-Fi Components Market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2020-2024 market shares for each company.

Hi-Fi Components Market grow Boomingly due to Issues related to operating frequency compliance and Negative effects on the health of the children and other user groups Also Rise in adoption of portable devices The HI-FI systems allows users to meet the desires for sound generation with better quality from digital systems such as CD, DVD, speakers and sound bars. HI-FI component have accurate frequency response and Minimum amount of noise and distortion. As of now as digitalization of systems is gaining adoption, the user’s expectation for reproduction of sound with better quality, resolution and fidelity has also increased. The user’s experience of listening to music has been dramatically modified from the previous two generations. The HI-FI system consists of amplifiers, receivers, network players, DACs, CD players, audio recorders and tuners components.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the Hi-Fi Components Market are given below:

1) Product Type Segmentation:

CD-Player

Network Audio Player

Tuner

Turntables

2) Industry Segmentation:

Home Appliance

Commercial Appliance

3) Region Segmentation:

Regionally, North America and Europe holds major share in Global Hi-Fi Components Market Report 2019 Market. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to record higher growth rate in Hi-Fi Components Market Report 2019 market during the forecast year.

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Top Leading player in Global Hi-Fi Components Market:

Yamaha, Marantz, B & H, Sony, Denon, Onkyo, Pioneer, Rapallo, NHT, Philips, LG, Samsung

Latest Industry news:

Yamaha (19 Dec, 2019)

Yamaha introduces the new MT-15 in BS VI

December 19, 2019: Continuing with the excitement of The Call of the Blue that carved the “The Yamaha Uniqueness” through product line ups and experiences, India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. have announced the launch of its new BS VI engine enabled MT-15 (155 cc) today. MT-15 is known for its balance of torque and agility along with enhanced control postures and single channel ABS. The launch also witnesses the special colour “ICE FLUO -VERMILLION” launched in India that has amassed rave reviews for its appearance of distinctive aggression in many countries. The new BS VI MT-15 now gets a rear radial tyre which is standardized in MT 15. Its advanced design expressing ‘Torque and Agility’ is popularized further by minimal-look, dynamic headlight, short tail and overall finish that illustrates the unpredictable MT style.

The new MT-15 comes with VVA engine for agile acceleration with model-specific ECU, optimized secondary reduction gear ratio for snappy riding in town, A&S clutch for stress-free gear shifts, motard-like riding position with a great deal of freedom on a tight, concentrated silhouette, 282 mm front disc brake with single-channel ABS for excellent stopping power. The advanced design expressing ‘Torque and Agility’ is further accentuated by dynamic front face styling headlight, short tail with a vertical taillight and overall ‘graphics and finish’ that illustrates the unpredictable MT.

During the launch today in Chennai, Mr. Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies had said, “Yamaha’s 2020 strategy is clearly directed towards the cult of The Call of the Blue. In motorcycles, the MT excitement has been taken to the next level today with the “ICE FLUO – VERMILLION” launch and standardizing rear radial tyre for improved aggression on the roads. Customers can now take the experience of all such exciting Yamaha two-wheelers at the new Blue Square outlets of Yamaha which is conceptualized to garner the racing spirit along with its comfort, ambience and the beacon of the Yamaha Blue. The company also plans to expand with its brand strategy of The Call of the Blue including product strategies and network in 2020. The Blue Square which was opened recently in Chennai will expand to 100 outlets in the year 2020 and eventually would consolidate the 125-cc scooter market share and sports market share for the brand. The Call of the Blue will further scale up in 2020 in order to offer the excitement, sporty and stylish experiences to a wider audience.”

Significant points in table of contents of Global Hi-Fi Components Market Report 2020:

1 Hi-Fi Components Product Definition

2 Global Hi-Fi Components Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

3 Manufacturers Hi-Fi Components Business Introduction

4 Global Hi-Fi Components Market Segmentation (Region Level)

5 Global Hi-Fi Components Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

6 Global Hi-Fi Components Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

7 Global Hi-Fi Components Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

8 Hi-Fi Components Market Forecast 2020-2024

9 Hi-Fi Components Segmentation Product Type

10 Hi-Fi Components Segmentation Industry

11 Hi-Fi Components Cost of Production Analysis

12 Conclusions

