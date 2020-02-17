Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities in Industry By 2026

Increase in number of hernia repair surgeries (laparoscopy and open tension-free repair) would be the prime factor responsible for the market growth during the forecast period. As per AMR analysis, total number of hernia repair surgery was ~27 million in 2013 and is expected to reach ~36 million by 2020. Furthermore, other factors driving the market include emergence of novel meshes, technologically advanced hernia fixation devices and growing obese population. However, lack of adequate reimbursement policies and high cost associated with hernia repair procedures would restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

Download the Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/353

Healthcare professionals still prefer synthetic mesh for hernia repair surgeries despite of chronic pain associated with it. However, biological meshes would be the ultimate choice for patient with high risk. Popularity of synthetic mesh is largely due to the attributes such as cost effectiveness, lesser risk of infection (less than 3%) and hard-wearing (remain permanently in the body). In case of biological mesh, it has few limitations such as risk of infection and less stronger as compared to synthetic mesh. Ongoing improvements in meshes such as absorbable, non-absorbable or partially absorbable is also a significant factor fuelling the consumables market.

Inguinal hernia is most prevalent type of hernia across the world and hence accounted for about 3/4th of the hernia repair market revenue in 2014. Geographically, North America and Europe, collectively contribute ~75% of the market share in 2013 due to increasing adoption of laparoscopic surgery and rising incidences of hernia. Asia-Pacific and LAMEA market is posed to grow at a significant pace due to increasing awareness and rising per capita expenditure on healthcare.

Key findings of the study: