Hereditary Cancer Testing Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2027

The Global Hereditary Cancer Testing Market is expected to reach US$ 9,840.52 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,967.74 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019-2027.

The market for hereditary cancer testing is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increasing prevalence of hereditary cancer and growing awareness about hereditary cancer have been boosting the market over the years. In addition, the growing demand for noninvasive methods of detection are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. However, problems in accessing whole genomic data for early detection are likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Genetic testing helps evaluate the chance of developing cancer in a lifetime. The genetic testing is done by searching for specific mutations in genes, chromosomes, or proteins. An inherited gene mutation causes hereditary cancer. An inherited gene is the one which is passed from parent to child in a family. Various methods are used for hereditary cancer testing; it includes genetic counseling.

The counseling provides a discussion regarding recommendations for preventive care and screening with the patient. They support groups and other information resources and provide emotional support to the person getting the results.

Genomic analysis is used to monitor, diagnose, treat, forecast, and prevent diseases, and promote good health in persons. The technological advances have allowed more significant integration of genomics into health care delivery, facilitating screening and molecular diagnostics along with the precise detection of microbes, and prescription and monitoring of efficiency of more accurate therapeutics.

Moreover, the genome-based approaches deliver advantages, and it also come with new susceptibilities and risks concerning cybersecurity. The dependency on genome databases restricts the cyber-attacks by conceding their integrity, taking them hostage, or manipulating the data they contain. Therefore, the problem in accessing the whole genomic data for early detection is expected to create a negative impact on the overall industry at a certain extent.

The report segments the global hereditary cancer testing market as follows:

Global Hereditary Cancer Testing Market – By Diagnosis Type

Biopsy

Imaging

Global Hereditary Cancer Testing Market – By Technology

Sequencing

PCR

Microarray

Global Hereditary Cancer Testing Market – By End User

Diagnostic Centers

Hospital

Clinics

